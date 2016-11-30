D’Aguilar supports protests at Parliament

Businessman and Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Montagu Dionisio D'Aguilar yesterday said he supports Bahamians marching on Parliament in order to voice their concerns as happened at the We March Bahamas event downtown on Friday.

“I think everybody went out there because it’s a sense of frustration; there is an enormous sense of frustration for a number of reasons,” D'Aguilar said.

“...They wanted a mechanism by which to vent.

“The prime minister, Mr. Christie, wanted them to come down there to talk, but we all know how he is, you talk to him, he listens and he does nothing.

“So there’s been no Freedom of Information [Act], there’s been no fiscal responsibility, there is a perception that corruption is rife, people are stealing the people’s money and they have no consequences, so people are frustrated and generally so and quite rightly so and that’s why they marched.”

Ranard Henfield, Our Carmichael founder and organizer of the march, said on Friday that he will not meet with the prime minister and that Christie should speak to the people publicly.

On Thursday, the prime minister extended an invitation for the march’s organizers to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the quality of life of all our citizens”.

More than 1,000 Bahamians participated in the march and 12-hour occupation of Bay Street, highlighting a variety of issues.

They demanded that the government explain clearly how the more than $800 million in value-added tax collected has been spent; they demanded the tabling of the long-promised Freedom of Information Bill; they demanded that there be no Chinese involvement in the fishing industry; reform of the judicial system; campaign finance rules; and made general calls for the government to be transparent and accountable.

D'Aguilar also called comments made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell, in a voice note release late Thursday night, “completely inappropriate”.

“…He should have stayed out of it,” he said.

“The best thing to do is to let the people vent, let people talk, let people express their views and you as a good politician should listen and find out what their concerns are.

“Once again, his arrogance got in the way and I think he was dealt with by an enormous showing at the march.”

With a general election just months away, D’Aguilar said if the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) knows what’s best for it, it would take note of the recommendations given by the people.

He said, “I would start immediately. Let’s start rolling out the Freedom of Information Act. Let’s start implementing fiscal reform or the Fiscal Responsibility Act to stop the out of control spending. Let’s change the tone of the government so that people who want to go into business, who want to invest in The Bahamas to create jobs and opportunities for our people feel welcomed and are encouraged to do so.

“I just think that when you hear the Cabinet ministers talk, you hear [a] negative tone that is given to business people today.

“There is no incentive to want to invest here, it’s very depressing right now.

“I think the march was very well done and I encourage the people to, when they want to, to march on Parliament.

“I think it’s a good way to show parliamentarians just how you feel, and obviously that was the first go round and I think on Majority Rule Day the crowd will be even bigger.”



