BPL says it will show leniency amid disconnections

Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller is urging Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to have a “conscience” and extend the relief period, forgoing disconnections as Bahamians continue to struggle with the costs associated with the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew last month.

However, BPL Director of Communications Arnette Ingraham said while the company understands Bahamians have been “hurting”, especially since the passage of the storm, in an effort to provide relief to customers, BPL gave them 45 days to make a payment on their bills.

Miller said, “All I ask is for them to show some mercy.

“When we were there and there was a hurricane, we gave people at least 60 to 90 days to recover.

“People are only looking for a break. We just had a hurricane.

“People are still trying to go to the bank to repair their homes.

“Most Bahamians feel that they have no refuge.”

As of Monday, BPL began disconnecting customers who have yet to pay their October bills in addition to the routine disconnections in accordance with its billing policy.

Ingraham said the public must understand that BPL is in the red, and in order to pay its vendors, employees and fuel bills, customers must pay their bills.

She encouraged those experiencing challenges to visit BPL to discuss their options.

“We know people are hurting after the hurricane and I don't want to use the term ‘we are going to be extra lenient’, but we will do all that we can to ensure that they can enjoy continued service while paying off their outstanding debt to BPL, but they have to come in and talk to us,” Ingraham said.

“We need money. We have to pay employees.

“If customers don't pay their electricity bills, we can’t pay our bills.

“We are already a company in the red.

“We have vendors that we have to pay as result of Hurricane Matthew.

“We have regular vendors that we have to pay.

“We pay our bills by our customers paying us.

“And we are doing all that we can.”

Thousands of people were impacted by the storm, which caused an estimated $500 million to $600 million in damage.

Miller urged BPL to be more reasonable and to work with the Bahamian people, pointing to the approaching Yuletide season.

He strongly criticized PowerSecure, which has the management contract for BPL, for what he said is lack of understanding of people’s hardships.

The Nassau Guardian pointed out that the electricity provider is still state-owned and the government has the ability to introduce payment programs as it has in the past.

But Miller said the PowerSecure management contract with the government has made for a “corporation without a conscience”.

He maintained that the former board at BEC would have led the corporation into the green and said the management services agreement, which the government executed with PowerSecure in February, is “not in the interest of the Bahamian people”.

“Have you seen anything enlightening coming from the company?” Miller asked.

“Have you seen the business plan as yet? I have asked for it and was told that it was a working plan.

“We paid almost $1 million for that plan.

“Yet, they are receiving a check and there is no business plan.”



