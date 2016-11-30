U.S. Embassy urges Bahamians to register to vote

With “extremely low” voter registration, the United States Embassy in Nassau is urging Bahamians to register to vote for the next general election and has organized a voter registration drive for tomorrow in conjunction with the University of The Bahamas.

According to the embassy’s public relations officer, Penny Rechkemmer, it has nothing to do with “politics”, and is instead a push for Bahamians to “strengthen their democracy through their vote”.

Rechkemmer, who appeared on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM’s “Morning Blend” with guest hosts Simmon Bowe and Farrell Goff, said, “We in the United States just went through an election as you know, and you guys are going to be coming up with one very soon as well, so we are working with several youth organizations at the University of The Bahamas, and what we are doing is putting together a ‘Rock The Vote’ style campaign and that’s happening this Thursday, December 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“There are going to be vendors out there and music, all sorts of stuff going on.

“Young people have planned this whole thing.

“We are really trying to get out the youth vote.

“You will be able to register. Just remember to bring your [identification documents].

“We really want to push that. We really want to push the youth vote.

“We really want to make sure that youth realize their vote is important.

“... If you are able to vote, it does not matter what age you are, it all counts the same.

“So, just remember that, get out and register.

“There will be [registration] there and we will have a good time.”

Bowe said generations of Bahamians marched and protested many years ago as part of a sustained struggle to have the right to vote, a right that she said should not be taken lightly as “apathy and hopelessness” do not lead to change.

Rechkemmer acknowledged that being a part of change means being able to have a say, and that requires registering to vote.

Following her statements, a texter asked why the U.S. Embassy was involving itself in The Bahamas’ election process.

“Well, we are not involved in the election process,” Rechkemmer responded.

“What we care about is strong democracies.

“Political parties aside, we don’t want to get; it does not make a difference to us.

“We are going to be here, regardless. What we care about is people strengthening their democracy through their vote. That is what we are here about. That is what we do in the United States as well. “And so, that is what we care about.

“We don’t care about the politics.

“We care about your rights and we care about the process.”

Only 65,000 people – 37 percent of expected eligible voters – have registered to vote for the next general election, despite an increased push for improved registration numbers in the last month. Officials at the Parliamentary Registration Department said they expected to have well over 100,000 registered voters by now.

This can be compared to five years ago, when there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said recently that there is “voter apathy throughout the country”.

Despite a greater call from members of the government, the Official Opposition and civil society for Bahamians to register, just over 10,000 people have registered in the last month.

Prior to encouragement for increased voter registration numbers, Rechkemmer largely addressed the U.S. Embassy’s 16 days of activism – from November 25 to December 10 – over gender based and domestic violence and the need for more education and awareness, particularly among young Bahamians.

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10.



