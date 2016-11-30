Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Chief magistrate interrupts arraignment
Man, 20, charged with murder, other crimes

  • Police officers escort Kendino McDonald (center) into court yesterday.Photo: Ahvia J. Campbell

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 30, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The chief magistrate yesterday directed another magistrate to “desist” from arraigning a suspect accused of murder, armed robbery and rape.

Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis had already arraigned Kendino McDonald, 20, for the murder of businessman Albert Rahming and was in the process of arraigning him on an armed robbery charge when Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt appeared.

She said, “Excuse me, I will be doing this arraignment. If you would desist.”

Ferguson-Pratt asked that the defendant be brought to her court and left.

Superintendent Ercel Dorsett, the officer in charge of Police Prosecutions, had assigned the case to Rolle-Davis.

Once McDonald was in her court, Ferguson-Pratt spoke to the usurpation of her authority.

She said, “As I understand it, it is the chief magistrate who determines the assignment of cases. It does not happen where the assignment is done by any other than the chief magistrate.”

Ferguson-Pratt said that she had been informed that a suspect was due to make his initial court appearance and was “waiting and ready”.

She said, “I do not know by what means this matter had gone to another court.”

McDonald, who did not have a lawyer, is accused of the November 13 murder of Rahming, the co-owner of Via Caffe.

He is the second suspect charged in Rahming’s murder. Mario Davis, 18, of Key West Street, was charged with the murder last week.

McDonald is also charged with the November 8 rape and armed robbery of a 16-year-old girl. Davis, too, was accused of that crime.

McDonald is also accused of raping and robbing a 21-year-old woman of a cell phone, a Kipling bag and Bahamian passport on October 11.

A man was also robbed of a cell phone in the same incident.

He is also accused of the October 19 armed robbery of Vanwright Whylly, who was robbed of a Movado watch and two rings.

McDonald was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

He told the magistrate that he was assisting police with their investigations, but when he denied involvement in the Rahming murder, officers placed a plastic bag over his and forced him to confess to the crime.

McDonald returns to court on January 26 when it is expected the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links