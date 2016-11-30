Chief magistrate interrupts arraignment

The chief magistrate yesterday directed another magistrate to “desist” from arraigning a suspect accused of murder, armed robbery and rape.

Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis had already arraigned Kendino McDonald, 20, for the murder of businessman Albert Rahming and was in the process of arraigning him on an armed robbery charge when Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt appeared.

She said, “Excuse me, I will be doing this arraignment. If you would desist.”

Ferguson-Pratt asked that the defendant be brought to her court and left.

Superintendent Ercel Dorsett, the officer in charge of Police Prosecutions, had assigned the case to Rolle-Davis.

Once McDonald was in her court, Ferguson-Pratt spoke to the usurpation of her authority.

She said, “As I understand it, it is the chief magistrate who determines the assignment of cases. It does not happen where the assignment is done by any other than the chief magistrate.”

Ferguson-Pratt said that she had been informed that a suspect was due to make his initial court appearance and was “waiting and ready”.

She said, “I do not know by what means this matter had gone to another court.”

McDonald, who did not have a lawyer, is accused of the November 13 murder of Rahming, the co-owner of Via Caffe.

He is the second suspect charged in Rahming’s murder. Mario Davis, 18, of Key West Street, was charged with the murder last week.

McDonald is also charged with the November 8 rape and armed robbery of a 16-year-old girl. Davis, too, was accused of that crime.

McDonald is also accused of raping and robbing a 21-year-old woman of a cell phone, a Kipling bag and Bahamian passport on October 11.

A man was also robbed of a cell phone in the same incident.

He is also accused of the October 19 armed robbery of Vanwright Whylly, who was robbed of a Movado watch and two rings.

McDonald was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

He told the magistrate that he was assisting police with their investigations, but when he denied involvement in the Rahming murder, officers placed a plastic bag over his and forced him to confess to the crime.

McDonald returns to court on January 26 when it is expected the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court.



