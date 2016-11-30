Gibson defends Mitchell

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson yesterday accused the organizer of ‘We March Bahamas’ Ranard Henfield of practicing “selective democracy” in his criticisms of Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, who urged PLPs not to attend the event last Friday.

“Democracy must be democracy,” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

“There cannot be selective democracy. What gives you the right to say come and me not have the right to say don’t go?

“What gives you that right?

“Who crowned you and made you king?

“You tell people to come, and the next man tells people to not go, and you criticize him?

“I don’t understand that. Do you want democracy or not? Do we have a new king?”

Mitchell has come under fire over a voice note in which he claimed the Black Friday march was politically motivated and said no PLP should be caught dead on it.

He characterized the march as idle.

“The old saying is, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. This is nothing but an FNM march in disguise, pretending to be neutral but they are FNM’,” Mitchell said.

During an interview with The Guardian on Friday, Henfield criticized Mitchell’s message and questioned how the minister could “try to persuade people to not attend the march”.

On Monday, the community activist accused Mitchell of being on an “ego trip”.

But Gibson said, “One cannot preach democracy and act against it.”

He implied that Henfield’s reaction to the voice note contradicted the message he was preaching.

“Look, either you believe in democracy or you don’t,” he said.

“I don’t support the positions of many things people have to say but they have a right to say what they want to say except if they’re being unethical or if they’re doing something immoral or illegal.

“That’s different. But if it is a matter of opinion and you say one thing and I say something else, what gives you the right to say something and I can’t counter it?

“Mitchell can say what he wants and the organizers can say what they want.”

Hundreds of people supported the march from Arawak Cay to Downtown Nassau to demand greater accountability and transparency from the government.

There were smaller marches on other islands, including on Grand Bahama.

Hours before the march, Prime Minister Perry Christie offered to meet with the event’s organizers for dialogue.

But its organizers maintain that they refuse to meet with the prime minister until “legislation is on the table”.

The group plans to march again in January.



