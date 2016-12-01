Evans is new NCTUB president

Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) President Bernard Evans is the new president of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB).

He replaces Bahamas Public Service Union President John Pinder.

The NCTUB ended its seventh Triennial Delegates’ Convention yesterday at BCPOU Hall where it elected 12 new officers to its board.

The convention was held for three days from November 27-29.

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard was elected NCTUB first vice president.

Dwayne Woods was elected second vice president.

Sherry Benjamin was elected third vice president.

Quintin Laroda was elected fourth vice president for the northern region.

Zane Lightbourne was elected as general secretary.

Cindira Bain was elected as assistant general secretary.

Laverne Pople was elected as treasurer.

Lavora Ferguson was elected as assistant treasurer.

Roney Ambrister, Patricia Rahming and Verna Bonaby were elected as trustees.

They will all hold office until the next election in November 2019.



