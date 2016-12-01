Mother of alleged rape victim has outburst in court

The mother of a young woman who was allegedly raped by three brothers disrupted court proceedings yesterday during the testimony of one of the defendants.

Artel Bethune told the nine-member jury that the woman agreed to have sex with him.

The mother stood and shouted, “You’re lying. You had a week to put your story together. God is going to pass judgment on y’all.”

The woman was not immediately escorted from the court’s precincts, as no court orderly was present.

Artel Bethune, Ventoi Bethune and Terevis Rolle are on trial in connection with the alleged April 16, 2012 incident.

Artel was the last of three to rape her, according to the alleged victim.

According to Artel, he came home and met the young woman on the mattress in his room.

He said the woman told him that he wasn’t man enough for her.

He said that he asked the woman to perform oral sex on him, but she said she didn’t do that and that they had sex.

Following the outburst, Justice Bernard Turner excused the jury for legal discussions.

The woman said she was walking on Bernard Road when Ventoi Bethune and Rolle offered her a ride home.

After Rolle passed her corner, the woman said, she asked him where he was going.

Rolle allegedly told her that he needed to get something from his home at Johnson Road.

She said both men exited the car and went inside. The woman said she remained in the car for sometime before she decided to walk home.

That’s when Rolle allegedly told her to “stop joking” and dragged her inside the home against her will.

She said she struggled with him and he pushed her down on a mattress that was on the floor and took off her pants and underwear.

She said Rolle put on a condom and raped her.

After he was done, Ventoi entered the room and had his way with her, according to the woman.

She said while Ventoi was raping her, a third man entered the room.

He allegedly said, “Hold on, I ain’t missing out on this” and asked Ventoi Bethune for the condoms.

Then he raped her. After they were done, the woman said, she got dressed and walked home.

Eucal Bonaby and Bjorn Ferguson are prosecuting.

Murrio Ducille, Jairam Mangra and Moses Bain represent the accused who are on bail.



