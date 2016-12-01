Rodgers defends PHA on hiring of foreign eye doctors

Consulting Opthalmologist at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Dr. John Rodgers yesterday defended Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Managing Director Herbert Brown’s decision to appoint two foreign opthalmologists to the hospital’s eye department, despite the disapproval of former Chief of Medical Staff Dr. James Johnson and dozens of consultants at the hospital.

“In all developed countries, the ratio of eye doctors to patients is [three to five] eye doctors per 100,000 people,” Rodgers told The Nassau Guardian.

“The population of The Bahamas is 350,000 and thus by extrapolation, there is a need for about 10 to 15 ophthalmologists.

“There are currently only four board certified and/or fellowship certified practicing eye doctors in The Bahamas.

“The shortage of ophthalmologists is highlighted by the fact that the waiting list at the PMH Eye Clinic for surgery and appointments is in excess of one year.

“Because of the long waiting list, undoubtedly there are some patients who have and will experience irreversible visual loss.

“... In an effort to address the human resource shortfall in the PMH Eye Department, the consultants in the Eye Department recruited the two... Indian ophthalmologists.

“The two recruited eye doctors are subspecialists in cataract, corneal, refractive and retinal surgery, are both fellowship certified, have written numerous academic papers published in accredited ophthalmological journals and have had more surgical experience at this stage of their ophthalmic careers than any other surgeon at PMH.

“Given their qualifications, the request was made that the two Indian ophthalmologists should come on staff as either senior registrars or consultants.”

Last week, Johnson resigned as chief of medical staff after Brown hired the two ophthalmologists as consultants as opposed to hiring them as senior registrars, as advised by Johnson and other members of the Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA).

Johnson said Brown decided to give the foreigners a higher position without consulting him and it showed that he no longer trusted his advice.

He also questioned why qualified Bahamians could not receive the position.

President of the CPSA Dr. Locksley Munroe expressed concern that consulting staff at PMH (approximately 90 senior physicians) “may resign or withdraw their services from the hospital” following Johnson’s resignation.

Munroe said he believes it is a “serious threat” and consultants feel Brown “would not accept their recommendations either, if he could not accept Johnson’s”.

One of Johnson’s arguments was if the doctors came on as consultants, they would be allowed to practice privately, which could take focus away from customers in the public sector.

However, Rodgers said that would not be the case.

He questioned if Johnson had another reason for his resignation.

“The Medical Advisory Committee (MAC) then made the recommendation to the PHA that the two Indian doctors should be appointed as registrars,” he said.

“Initially, the two Indian ophthalmologists accepted the appointment, but subsequently they communicated that they were already senior registrars in their country and had been offered positions as consultants and thus requested that their status at PMH be upgraded from senior registrars to consultants.

“However, the MAC took the position that they were not prepared to do this because prior experience with foreign consultants had been that when they came as consultants, with the right to engage in private practice, this often detracted from their time spent at PMH providing public care.

“The position of the PHA, as outlined by Mr. Brown... was that given their level of expertise and the dire need for their services, they should come as full-time consultants on a three-year contract without the right to a private practice.

“Indeed, at a meeting held at the PHA in early November and attended by members of the PHA, PMH administration and Eye Department staff to discuss the various issues of the Eye Department, the decision to bring the Indian ophthalmologists on staff as full-time consultants without the right to a private practice was agreed on by all present, except Dr. Johnson and one of the registrars from the Eye Department.

“Furthermore, Mr. Brown also explained that currently at PMH there were two full-time consultants working without the right to a private practice and that both of these appointments had been recommended by the MAC.

“It was therefore strange and inconsistent that the same MAC were now objecting to the two Indian ophthalmologists being appointed as full-time consultants and that, perhaps, there was some other underlying reason why Dr. Johnson was reluctant to upgrade the appointments.”

Rodgers said while consultants have the right to voice their concerns and take whatever action they deem necessary, the PHA has the right to either accept, reject or defer any decision made by the MAC, if it is not in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

He said if the PHA were to make any decision that was not in the interest of the Bahamian public “it would be in breach of its fiduciary duty to the Bahamian public”.

“Additionally, every doctor should at all times adhere to one of the primary tenants of the Hippocratic oath, which is ‘do no harm’,” he said.

“I would humbly suggest that if these Indian doctors do not come to The Bahamas, the Bahamian people would be harmed because of the potential loss of sight in those patients awaiting care.”



