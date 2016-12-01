Roberts says he wrote Major over comments

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said on Tuesday he has sent Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major a letter pertaining to Major’s recent declaration that the PLP’s brand is damaged, but Roberts did not reveal the contents of the letter.

“When a family is having a dispute, you don’t put your family business out there,” said Roberts when contacted by The Nassau Guardian.

Major told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that he had not received any letter from Roberts nor had he gotten any response from the PLP hierarchy to his comments.

He indicated that if and when a letter does come, he looks forward to seeing what it could possibly entail.

At the Black Friday march, during which time protesters demanded greater accountability from the government, Major, the MP for Garden Hills, was asked whether the PLP is a hard sell.

The speaker replied: “The PLP’s brand is damaged. There’s no question about it. The PLP is a hard sell; no question about that. I see it. I feel it and the public is reminding me of it every day that I go door to door, and I’m very concerned about it, and so we need to continue to keep the fight.

“We need to reassure our people, and I trust that people will see that I bring a measure of comfort to them and hope for a brighter future in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Major also said he felt disrespected by an “inappropriate and utterly irresponsible” voice note from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell, who claimed the march was politically driven and admonished PLPs not be caught dead participating in it.

Major said, “No member of Parliament can speak for me as honorable speaker and also as a member of Parliament, and when remarks like that are made, it is received as condescending and disrespectful, and I trust it is not representative of the entire leadership of the government.

“I reject it, and the results are Cabinet ministers are here, I am here and others are here. And so, clearly it was ignored.”

Mitchell said he had no comment to Major’s statements.



