Illegal gaming concerns

Two years after having their once illegitimate industry legalized amid great controversy, web shop operators gathered as a body in a meeting with the Gaming Board and Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe yesterday to receive their government-granted licenses and express their concerns.

Among those concerns was competition from illegal gaming operators.

Sebas Bastian, CEO of Island Luck, who attended the meeting, told The Nassau Guardian yesterday afternoon that there is a major problem with illegal gaming, mainly involving use of the handheld devices that government has banned the regulated operators from utilizing.

Bastian estimated that the illegal operators are siphoning off nearly a third of the legal operators’ market.

“The illegal gambling that’s going on, they need to get a better handle on it,” Bastian said.

“There’s still an illegal gambling ring.

“We need the Gaming Board to get a little more active to get a better handle on that stuff.

“We feel they are taking 30 percent of the market from us.”

Wilchcombe confirmed to The Guardian yesterday that the web shop operators expressed this concern to the government.

“They’ve raised several issues,” Wilchcombe said.

“Among them, they were concerned about the legality of some persons still using the machines, or handhelds, that we…have said that should not be utilized. And that’s a part of the illegal market that’s still out there.

“And so they were concerned about that, and they were expecting us to move with haste to deal with it.”

Web shop gaming was illegal in The Bahamas for many decades.

The Christie administration put forward the question of whether Bahamians wanted a regulated industry to the electorate in January 2013.

The referendum failed, yet the Christie administration still legalized and regulated the industry in 2014.

According to Wilchcombe, the web shop operators had two other major concerns, which had to do with licenses yesterday.

The web shop bosses who comprise the Bahamas Gaming House Operators Association (BGHOA) want a moratorium on new licenses.

Wilchcombe said the government thinks a five-year moratorium is reasonable, however, the web shop owners want a 10-year moratorium.

There were eight operators who were awarded conditional licenses, but Asue Draw + Spin has since closed its doors.

The Gaming Board announced recently that consideration was being given to issuing an invitation for an additional gaming house operator license.

The current license holders strongly oppose this.

“Giving another license goes against the forward progress of the industry,” said Bastian.

“It’s just not sustainable.”

Wilchcombe said the BGHOA outlined the economic arguments against granting additional licenses.

“They’re saying that, first of all, [they need time] to re-establish, to recoup all that they’ve invested in the industry, one,” Wilchcombe said.

“Two, they’re saying that the market growth is not expected to be that plentiful over the next several years, and then they were more concerned, again, about allowing for proliferation for licenses that could cause the devalue of all the houses and reduce the economic sustainability.

“So those were raised and they brought some arguments that had a lot to do with economics, some arguments that had to do with how they can all exist within the landscape today.”

Wilchcombe said the government is still working on its official position as far as a moratorium on new licenses.

“We’ll take a look at it and then we’ll determine where we go,” the minister said.

“We have to put that in context too.

“And let’s take it against the fact that we have only allowed for three casinos here on New Providence.

“And they start with the premise, well, there is a favored nation status that’s been awarded to… Atlantis that restricts certain things from being given to others.

“And if you’re not allowing for the growth of the casinos, why would you allow for the growth of the web shops.

“So we hear the argument.

“We just have to look at it.”

Though the BGHOA is concerned about the awarding of new licenses by the government, as a body, it is also concerned, according to Wilchcombe, about the government limiting the number of web shops any operator can own.

“That was raised today as well, but, of course, the majority took it from the argument that it’s a free market and the free market allows for you to take risks and so you should not be limited to the number of stores that you want once it fits within the regulations,” Wilchcombe said.

“But it appeared that the majority thought that you could not limit the number of houses, but the regulations should do so.

“… It was very clear that the owners are of the view that we should not be telling them, or dictating to them, where they ought to be or how many shops they ought to own.

“That should be their decision, their risks that they take, and at the end of the day if they lose or they win, it’s all predicated upon the risks that they want to take.”

In November, FML Group of Companies CEO Craig Flowers suggested that regulators limit the number of web shops per gaming license.

Bastian responded by calling that idea nonsensical.

However, he insisted yesterday there is no bad blood between he and Craig Flowers, and they simply have a disagreement on the number of gaming houses each operator can have.

Wilchcombe said the meeting was the first he had with the BGHOA itself and he considered it “fruitful”.

“I wanted to thank them for all the efforts that they have made, the contributions that they have made,” said Wilchcombe, who claimed the web shop operators achieved in two years, a level of regulation and compliance many believed it would take seven to accomplish.

“I wanted to thank them for voicing their views and coming forth and sharing their ideas.

“And I wanted to encourage them as black businessmen, because the truth is, you know, these were individuals who were perceived to be certain things, and we wanted to ensure that they were legalized and allowed to play their rightful role in the building of the economy, and I felt very proud about how far they’ve come.”

Island Luck, Nassau Games, Percy’s Island Games, A Sure Win, Chances, Paradise Games and Bahama Dreams were beneficiaries of official license certificates.

“We obviously want to continue to dialogue with the government, because at the end of the day this whole exercise has to make sense,” said Bastian.

“We want this industry to be a reliable form of taxation.

“So why mess that up?”



