Lawyers ask court to acquit brothers of rape

Lawyers defending three brothers accused of raping a woman to whom they had offered a ride urged a Supreme Court to acquit them yesterday.

Artel Bethune, Ventoi Bethune and Terevis Rolle are on trial in connection with the alleged April 16, 2012 incident before Justice Bernard Turner.

However, the brothers did not deny that sex took place, but they said it was consensual.

Attorneys Murrio Ducille, Jairam Mangra and Moses Bain told jurors that the woman did not act like a person who had been violated, as she did not head straight to the police or go home.

According to the woman, after the incident she accepted a ride with a strange man, who took her to a motel where she cried herself to sleep.

However, the prosecutor Eucal Bonaby said that the victim had remained consistent in her account of what happened.

The woman said she was walking on Bernard Road when Ventoi Bethune and Rolle offered her a ride home.

After Rolle passed her corner, the woman said, she asked him where he was going.

Rolle allegedly told her that he needed to get something from his home at Johnson Road.

She said both men exited the car and went inside. The woman said she remained in the car for sometime before she decided to walk home.

That’s when Rolle allegedly told her to “stop joking” and dragged her inside the home against her will.

She said she struggled with him and he pushed her down on a mattress that was on the floor and took off her pants and underwear.

She said Rolle put on a condom and raped her.

After he was done, Ventoi entered the room and had his way with her, according to the woman.

She said while Ventoi was raping her, a third man entered the room.

He allegedly said, “Hold on, I ain’t missing out on this” and asked Ventoi Bethune for the condoms.

She alleges he then raped her. After they were done, the woman said, she got dressed and started to walk home before the stranger picked her up.



