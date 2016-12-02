Smith: PLP brand intact

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet Minister George Smith said yesterday although the PLP has faced “great challenges” and made several mistakes over the last four years, the party has managed to keep its brand intact.

“[The party] has faced some great challenges as an organization and it survives,” Smith said.

“... The last four years have been a very challenging period.

“Baha Mar was supposed to be up and running by now, but then we have faced a downturn in the economy, as was the case with all the major countries of the world, and certainly we were trying to introduce some new measures that were unpopular, VAT (value-added tax) for instance.

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say the PLP brand is damaged. The PLP has a very glorious brand as a party.

“We have made some mistakes in government, being that we have not listened as intensely as we ought to, to the people.

“We could have spent money more prudently, cut back on these tremendous travels by the government.

“We have challenges, but the PLP brand is intact.

“Its core values are still the values which I think [are in] the best interest of the Bahamian people more so than any other political party.”

Smith was responding to a recent declaration made by Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major.

Major made the comment in an interview with The Nassau Guardian during the Black Friday protest in Downtown Nassau a week ago.

Hundreds of Bahamians participated in a march and 12-hour occupation of Bay Street, highlighting a variety of issues and demanding government accountability.

When asked whether the PLP is a hard sell, Major said, “The PLP’s brand is damaged. There’s no question about it. The PLP is a hard sell; no question about that. I see it. I feel it and the public is reminding me of it every day that I go door to door, and I’m very concerned about it, and so we need to continue to keep the fight.

“We need to reassure our people, and I trust that people will see that I bring a measure of comfort to them and hope for a brighter future in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Smith said he believes in order for the party to win, candidates will have to appeal directly to voters.

“It behooves the candidates to go house to house and explain why we are going through this difficulty and give people assurance, individual candidates and collectively,” he said. “Then we are going to come out of this.”

Smith said he admired the marchers and agreed with some of their sentiments.

“I think if we listened to the voices of the people, what they are saying and what they are not saying, the party can go into the next election and be victorious,” Smith said.



