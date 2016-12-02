Wisdom defends work amid criticisms

Amidst widespread criticisms on social media over the quality of Christmas decorations on Arawak Cay and in Downtown Nassau, former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Neville Wisdom, owner of Florarama, who won the bid for the contract, said yesterday the decorations are being created by Junkanoo artisans and pleaded with “naysayers” to wait until they are completed.

Wisdom said his bid was the lowest, but did not reveal the value of the contract.

“The idea is you celebrate a Bahamian Christmas and give a business opportunity and exposure to our young people, all talented, and so I would encourage all the naysayers just to wait and see what kind of talent their people have,” said Wisdom, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian for comment.

“That’s the beginning of the decorations.

“The fabric reflects the vibrant colors of Junkanoo, and they are the Junkanoo colors.

“The idea is that you demonstrate what Bahamians like about Christmas, which is bright, brilliant colors in Junkanoo.”

Wisdom said the contract from the Ministry of Tourism is for the decoration of Pompey Square, Bay Street and Arawak Cay.

Pompey Square features Junkanoo decorations, a nativity scene and a 40-foot Christmas tree.

Wisdom said Arawak Cay will be completed on the conclusion of the gospel concert ‘Fam Fest’ which ends today.

“There is very little you can do out there until that is finished,” he said.

“You don’t want to mix secular with a religious concert.”

Along Arawak Cay, trees have been decorated with thin, colorful cloth and lights.

Pictures of the trees and decorations along Bay Street have been widely shared on Facebook, accompanied by numerous posts.

Steven Cartwright posted, “To the designer putting up these Christmas decorations downtown, stop, thanks. Worse than a scrap group.”

Nicholas Herious said, “The government got these Christmas decoration people from kindergarten ‘aye’ [and] paying them with ice cream and juice box...”

Heather Peterson said, “I almost got whiplash trying to figure out what the heck they were wrapping around the Arawak Cay trees. So tacky, I thought it was a joke of some sort.”

There were some positive comments.

Nicolas Hall, commenting on a tree wrapped in gold, said, “It looks like a reindeer. I like this abstract look...”

Judson Wilmott posted, “The Christmas decorations on Bay Street look lovely. Kudos Bahamian creativity.”

Wisdom said despite criticism, it is more important that “hundreds of people from the Junkanoo community” are being given an opportunity for employment.

“Everything that is being used is being done here, the straw work, the thatch,” he said.

“Everything is being produced locally.

“The funds that have been spent were spent in Nassau, even right down to the lighting bought and rented locally.

“We have to appreciate our own, and I think we do a tremendous disservice to our young people before we give them an opportunity to even finish the project.

“We start in such disparaging terms about them.

“If you want to be objective, at least let them finish it. They just started.”



