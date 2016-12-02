‘Woman had escaped death’

The woman who was shot dead in front of her Chippingham home on Wednesday night had “escaped death” over a week ago, according to a neighbor, who spoke yesterday.

Five people — all related — were shot on Poitier Avenue.

The injured included an eight-year-old girl.

A police source said the family had just come from church and a Bible was found near the dead woman.

The neighbor, whose name is being withheld, said although he had no idea why the woman and her family were “targeted”, a few days ago, she told him that someone tried to kill her just a few feet away from her home.

“Over a week ago, she told me that someone tried to kill her out in the front there and the gun jammed,” he said.

He pointed to a big Poinciana tree that stood at the tip of the property.

“She was just leaving home,” he said.

“She said someone stopped her.

“I looked out of the window and saw her reversing over there (into the neighbor’s yard).

“She said, ‘You don’t know someone just tried to kill me?’

“I said, ‘Stop that.’

“She said the gun jammed.

“When I asked her for what, she didn’t tell me.

“I thought she was joking.

“I only asked her what happened because she was reversing into the people’s yard.”

Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the woman and her family pulled into their driveway when two gunmen opened fire on the vehicle, police said.

There were four females in the car, including the girl. A juvenile male was also in the car.

The male managed to escape the vehicle but both gunmen chased him down the street, according to information received by police.

Officers said it was only after the boy tried to draw the attention of his neighbors that the two men fled the scene.

The neighbor said he was in his home when the incident occurred.

He said when he heard the shots and screams, he was startled.

Though concerned, he opted not to leave his home.

“I heard the shots,” the man said.

“I smelt the smoke when I came to the window. That’s why I didn’t come outside.

“I smelt the gun powder.

“It permeated right through the window out here.

“I saw the vehicle and then I heard my neighbor next door ask, ‘What did they do to the people?’

“He came down and walked to the end and he was almost crying.

“That’s when I realized that someone had gotten shot.”

He said he saw two ambulances and one hearse.

Another neighbor said she saw one of the most painful sights she has ever seen.

“I’m afraid to leave my door open,” said the woman, who spoke to The Nassau Guardian through her living room window with her curtains tightly drawn.

“... That struck me so much. That made me feel so sick... What woke me is the officer coming to ask me for a big towel for the little girl who was lying in the road.

“I didn’t know what was going on... That shook my spirit.

“I saw the figure lying in the road, but I didn’t know it was the little girl until another neighbor told me.

“I couldn’t look... I’ve never seen anything happen like that since I was living here.

“I’m scared now.”

Though the corner seemed calm yesterday, another neighbor was not.

Though he did not talk much, he made it clear that he was terrified.

Police said they had no motive for the shooting and no suspects.

The male was in critical condition. The other victims were reported to be in stable position.

The murder count in The Bahamas for 2016 is 97.



