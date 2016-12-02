Man shot, dies

The murder spree in New Providence continued last night.

Police reported around 10 p.m. that a man who was shot on Toote Shop Corner, off East Street, died. Police did not provide details on this latest shooting.

It came one night after a family of five, including an eight-year-old girl, was shot in Chippingham. A woman died in that incident and her four relatives were rushed to hospital.

Police also reported on Wednesday night that a man died after he was shot on Mackey Street.

There have been several other murders over the last two weeks. The murder count for The Bahamas for 2016 is 97.



