Group warns of nat’l strike

Organizers of “We March Bahamas” yesterday outlined 40 demands for Prime Minister Perry Christie to “immediately effect” for and on behalf of the Bahamian people and said if the prime minister does not make a national address before next Thursday to advise the public on what he has done to advance these issues since last Friday’s march and occupation of downtown Nassau, the organizers would initiative a national strike.

The demands were contained in a letter addressed to the Office of the Prime Minister.

In an email sent to the media, Our Carmichael founder and organizer of the Black Friday march Ranard Henfield said, “The various organizations and associations that have supported my efforts to return the power to the people of The Bahamas are unified on the view that it's time for action by this administration and not meetings behind closed doors.

“As the letter indicates, there is a lot the Office of the Prime Minister can do without further discussion or consultation.

“... We are prepared to initiative a national strike in one week should the prime minister not publicly address the nation on what he has done since Black Friday to advance these issues that affect the people of The Bahamas.”

Henfield maintained that he is disinterested in meeting with the prime minister privately.

However, he said if Christie carries out some of the demands in good faith, he would be prepared to arrange a meeting with every organization represented and the media to discuss the issues further.

On the eve of the march, Christie released an open letter inviting the organizers to meet to engage in discussion aimed at “improving the lives of all citizens” and for them to be presented the National Development Plan, a document that the prime minister said addresses “many, if not all, of” the concerns raised.

Christie’s letter was in response to a previous letter from the organizers.

Demands

Several of the demands in the letter to the prime minister have been voiced by organizers over the last several weeks.

Organizers demanded a cease order and moratorium on government negotiations and proposals with any foreign interest over the country’s natural resources; for the prime minister, who has responsibility for Crown land, to desist issuing any seabed or Crown land leases for the remainder of his term and a public commitment from the prime minister to assign the responsibility of Crown land grants to an apolitical body.

Organizers also demanded that the date of the general election be announced; for the government to disclose Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) business plan that the government paid nearly $1 million for and for the Freedom of Information Act to be made available to the public, and a date set for its tabling in Parliament.

Organizers also demanded that the prime minister publicly report on why the government sat on the Rubis report for over a year. That report warned residents in the Marathon area that they could face health risks as a result of a fuel spill at the Rubis station on Robinson Road.

Additionally, the new letter to Christie demands that he provide an audit on how value-added tax (VAT) revenue has been used; an audit of the National Insurance Board (NIB), the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), and Bank of the Bahamas (BOB) among other institutions.

The organizers also want several outstanding industrial agreements concluded.

They are demanding that the prime minister initiate or support court action to secure public rights of way, including the beach access adjacent to the Riu hotel; a special appropriation to address the conditions and rehabilitation efforts at the prison, and for a public commitment that no government sponsored events will be held at Sandals, Melia, Baha Mar and its associated hotels until the issues between them and their bargaining units have been resolved, among many others.

Organizers said as an elder statesman of Parliament, Christie is well aware that the issues highlighted are well within his power to address.

They said given his past involvement in “revolutionary change brought about via peaceful, yet fiercely determined national protest” they do not expect him to be obstructive.

“We look forward to your response via a national address on or before Thursday, December 8, 2016,” the letter read.

“Should the nation not hear from the Office of the Prime Minister in support of the demands listed above, we the organizers of ‘We March’ intend to initiate further acts of peaceful civil disobedience on Friday, December 9 for the sole purpose of reminding our parliamentarians that the power of the people is greater than the people in power.”



