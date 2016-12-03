VBI not ready in murder case

Two men accused of a conspiracy to commit murder charge are still waiting to have their case transferred to the Supreme Court.

Daran Neely, 28, and Jahmaro Edgecombe, 21, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes yesterday to receive the prosecution’s case against them and to have the matter transferred.

However, the prosecutor, Superintendent Ercel Dorsett, said that the documents will not be ready until December 20.

At that time, they will be given a date to appear in the Supreme Court for arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that Neely, Edgecombe and others plotted the June 21 murder of Kenyari Lightbourne at Woods Alley, off Market Street.

Edgecombe is also accused of the murder.

Both men are on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.



