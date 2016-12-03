Man denies robbing Sports Centre employee

A man denied playing a part in the armed robbery of a sporting goods store when he appeared before a Supreme Court judge.

Prosecutors allege that Chino Millord, 25, robbed an employee at the Sports Centre of $18,910.39 on August 13.

Millord entered a not guilty plea to the armed robbery charge during an arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner via video-link from the prison.

Millord is accused of another armed robbery that occurred on August 6 in which the take was smaller.

Millord allegedly robbed a man of a $37 cell phone, $50 cash and a silver and gold chain, worth $90.

He also denied that allegations.

Turner assigned both matters to Acting Supreme Court Justice Renae McKay, who will set trial dates on December 14.

Also appearing before the Supreme Court was Brentwood Knowles.

Knowles, who is on bail, appeared in person to face charges of the rape and robbery of a Jamaican woman.

Knowles, according to the prosecution, robbed and raped the woman between August 30 and September 14.

Knowles was told to appear before Deborah Fraser on December 8 for a fixture hearing.



