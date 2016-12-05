Christian Council pulls back from gaming issue

With seven web shop owners now the beneficiaries of official license certificates, the Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) has determined it will have “nothing else to do with this gambling issue”, according to BCC President Rev. Dr. Ranford Patterson.

Patterson, who spoke to The Nassau Guardian following the Gaming Board’s recent announcement that it had officially awarded licenses to operations, said, “I’ve done what I believe I was supposed to do.

“When the Bahamian people sat back and said nothing and did nothing after the government decided to change the results of the ‘opinion poll’, I left it alone.

“I have nothing else to do with this gambling issue because I am not going to raise my blood pressure for something that nobody seems to care about.

“Bahamians don’t seem to care about it. We said it is going to be bad for The Bahamas; I believe that today.

“It is still bad for The Bahamas and people are hurting right now because of the gambling issue.”

He added, “I stepped back from the day the government decided to reverse the result of the referendum and the Bahamian people said absolutely nothing.”

Web shop gaming was unregulated for decades.

In January 2013, the government put the questions to the Bahamian people – whether the industry should be regulated and taxed and a national lottery established.

The Christian Council led a campaign against both proposals.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the questions.

Despite pledging to follow the results of the non-binding referendum, the government regulated the industry in 2014.

The council voiced grave disappointment with the move, marking it as the “death of democracy” and a “miscarriage of our democratic system”.

A year after the controversial gaming referendum, Prime Minister Perry Christie said he regretted holding the referendum and said he should have simply regulated the industry upon coming to office.

In its recent announcement, the Gaming Board said the minister responsible was giving consideration to issuing an invitation for an additional gaming house operator.

The web shop owners have come out as a group against the move.

Patterson said if the people continue to allow the government to do what it wants, they must accept the consequences.

He said millions of dollars are being “sucked out of the Bahamian economy” and “no one seems to care”.

“I fought for what I believe, and I fought hard,” he said.

“We continue to sit back and allow the government to do whatever they want to do.

“So, we will have to suffer the consequences of the actions that we have allowed to happen.”

While he assured that the council will continue to be the voice of the people on a wide range of issues, Patterson asked what the organization ought to do when it continues to take a stand on behalf of Bahamians “and every time you take a stand on the issue, the government seems to be able to do whatever they want to do, and the Bahamian people, who I believe we are standing up for, seem to have no issue with it”.

“We will continue to take a stand, but on this issue of gambling, I have nothing else to say about it.”

Patterson added that he will continue to pray and preach for Bahamians to stand up for themselves and not allow politicians to determine their future because of “passivity”.

Although it has not finalized a position, the government is considering a five-year moratorium on new licenses, but the Bahamas Gaming House Operators Association (BGHOA) wants a 10-year moratorium.



