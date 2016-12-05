Plan aims to eliminate poverty by 2040

Focusing on governance, human capital, infrastructure, and the environment and economy, the draft of the National Development Plan outlines the steps needed to be taken for The Bahamas to have a transparent, accountable and effective government, a sustainable and resilient environment and economic growth through empowerment, business climate improvements and diversification.

The plan is an initiative of the government of The Bahamas in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in close cooperation with the University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers' Federation.

After identifying the challenges faced in all four areas and noting how and in which ways they impact the country, the plan listed goals and strategies to improve each objective individually.

As it relates to human capital, the State of the Nation Report revealed that there was a “social progress slowdown”.

It discussed changing cultural values, at risk youth, community decay, high crime and immigration challenges among other issues.

To lessen these problems, the plan spoke of the need for a modern, sustainable and universally accessible healthcare system.

It said there is a need to ensure sustainable funding for National Health Insurance (NHI), improve focus on wellness and the determinants of health and increase the national focus on reproductive, sexual and mental health.

In terms of education, the plan seeks to ensure adequate funding for education, enhance teacher training and quality assistance, deliver education at all levels to deliver quality education, introduce universal preschool and enhance early childhood education and improve the accessibility of quality higher, technical and vocational education.

With the poverty rate in The Bahamas growing, the plan aims to eliminate poverty by the year 2040.

In an effort to end poverty and discrimination, the plan advises improvement in data collection to accurately analyze the nature and depth of poverty in The Bahamas, achieve food security, end hunger and improve nutrition for all, develop and revitalize neglected and marginalized communities across the country to ensure communities have access to improved housing, water and sanitation and create policies which enable full participation of poor and vulnerable groups in economic opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

According to the plan, The Bahamas’ economic development and diversification are dependent on the country’s ability to develop its human capital.

“Developing a country’s human capital directly improves not only the lives of the people residing there but also that country’s ability to compete internationally,” the plan read.

“Therefore, increasing the quality of a nation’s human capital and establishing a stable and supportive social environment will lead directly to both social progress and economic growth. It is a virtuous cycle.

“Because developing human capital depends on such a range of policy endeavors, it requires making continuous, proactive improvements to account for changes in the economy, such as globalization, the rise of new industries and sectors or the advent of new technologies.

“It also must meet the challenge of changing demographics, such as a drop in birthrates or the arrival of immigrants, as well as the ever shifting range of skills a country needs to stay competitive. This in turn requires investing in people and across sectors.”

The National Development Plan also calls for a “comprehensive set of reforms which will set the country on the path towards modern infrastructure in support of economic growth, while preparing for climate change and protecting our land and environment”.

After the State of the Nation Report revealed that the Bahamian economy was a “highly vulnerable, undiversified and underperforming economy” the plan outlined plans to maintain the strength of the Bahamian dollar vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar, strengthen the debt sustainability framework, improve national fiscal management, create a more progressive and efficient tax system, create a more transparent/reporting fiscal relationship between the central government and local communities and island districts, improve financial literacy and personal financial management such that personal saving, investments, financial resilience and ownership in the local economy are improved and strengthen and enhance measures of economic growth and GDP.

By 2040, the plan hopes to make The Bahamas a “safe and well governed country with a well diversified strong economy”.



