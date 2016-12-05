Male found dead in GB apartment complex

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male yesterday.

Reports are that shortly before 10:00 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex on Tangelo Lane, where they found the lifeless body of a male in a vehicle with injuries to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for anyone with any information to contact them at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or your nearest police station.



