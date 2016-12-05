Leslie Miller: Henfield in over his head

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday ‘We March Bahamas’ organizer Ranard Henfield is “in over his head”, following “outrageous” demands, including demanding that Prime Minister Perry Christie address the nation by Thursday or face consequences.

Miller refered to Henfield as an “egotistical maniac” whose “ego has surpassed his common sense”.

“I told the PM not to answer [him] to begin with,” Miller said.

“I told my PM that he shouldn’t be putting himself on par with this fellow, a no-name who just came out of the blue with what he is doing for Carmichael.

“He’s never been involved in frontline politics in his life; never was elected, nobody ever voted for him and he’s now making these outrageous demands.

“He’s never represented anybody in his life, never got a vote in his life but he’s making demands on the government.

“… You cannot believe that you can dictate to elected officials. That is the right of the Bahamian people, not one man or one little group.

“Who the hell this guy believes he is?”

Henfield is the founder of ‘Our Carmichael’, a community organization that sprung into action following the 2015 and 2016 hurricanes.

He formed the ‘We March Bahamas’ movement last month. On Black Friday, he led hundreds of Bahamians on a march through Downtown Nassau, demanding greater accountability and transparency from the government.

On Thursday, organizers outlined 40 demands for Christie to “immediately effect” for and on behalf of the Bahamian people and said if the prime minister does not make a national address before Thursday to advise the public on what he has done to advance these issues since the Black Friday march and occupation, the organizers would initiate a national strike.

The demands were contained in a letter addressed to the prime minister.

The next day, Henfield said the national strike remark was taken out of context, even though The Nassau Guardian’s story quoted his email to the media and letter to the prime minister directly.

On Friday, Henfield also announced on Facebook that he will take a “backseat” in the movement.

“This whole We March movement has become a boulder on my shoulders that I can’t carry much longer up this hill, but I’m hoping that as long as I can carry it that the people realize that we have a lot to fix in this country, and we can only do so if we are united on this climb towards a better country for everyone, regardless of our qualifications, family names, social status or political affiliations,” Henfield said.

“I have made missteps along the way so far, and at times I’ve let my passion and conviction to raise awareness and bring about change to get the better of me.

“One of the... lessons so far is that as a community activist, I have to assume full responsibility for my utterances and be clear when I put anything out to the public.

“So, moving forward, I’m going to take a backseat and ask the organizations on board to step up while I remove my passion from this fight for a better country.”

Appearing on Star 106.5FM with Jeff Lloyd on Friday afternoon, Henfield insisted that he was not removing himself from the movement or the people’s fight for change.

But Miller said, “Don’t make outrageous demands that are not going to be attended to.

“The government was elected duly by the people of our country, but yet you’ll [have] this little fellow here saying what to do.

“Who does he represent?

“He doesn’t represent anybody that I represent in Tall Pines, and I’ve been there from 1987.

“He doesn’t represent the views of my people.

“It’s just outrageous man. This guy needs to settle down and realize his place in our society.

“You do not speak for the many; you speak for the few, and the few [are] the people who think like him.”

Miller said if Henfield wants to make demands, he should run for political office.

Henfield has previously stated that he has no intentions of running.



