Key lashes Minnis

South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key confirmed on Saturday that he will not run again on the Free National Movement’s (FNM) ticket and excoriated FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, claiming he is not a man of this word, and is ‘destroying’ the party ahead of the general election.

Key claimed Minnis has plotted behind his back with certain operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career, and did not give him the courtesy of knowing “secret” FNM meetings were happening in his constituency.

“I’m disappointed. He came up here, met with some of the people that I don’t associate with... very wealthy people; let’s put it that way. And they told him that if he ran me for this constituency, they would not support the party financially, and they have some big, big bucks, believe me. So he’s gone down the wrong path, I think and it will catch up with him,” said Key, adding that he has come to understand the “real” Minnis is no one he wishes to associate with.

He said, “The real Minnis is a very deceptive person. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He has no experience. You look at it now, Neko, a senior person in the FNM, who has been minister of works, gone. Look at Chippie, gone; Lightbourn, gone; Neilly, gone.”

Key was referring to FNM MPs Neko Grant, Hubert Chipman, Richard Lightbourn and Theo Neilly, all of whom had opposed Minnis as leader.

All of them have either been denied a nomination or have decided not to seek one.

They were among six MPs who threatened to send a letter to the governor general asking that Minnis be removed as leader of the Opposition, but Key supported Minnis through the whole process, which ended with Minnis holding on as leader of the party at the end of a contentious three-day convention in July.

“The night of convention when [Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner] got up there and called him a dinosaur and was knocking him hard, she saw that the ‘roc with doc’ (Minnis’ support base in the FNM) was pretty heavy and she thought, ‘I better back off’, and she did; she backed off,” Key said.

“But then the next night he (Minnis) got up and he confirmed her, nominated her in the sense that she would be the candidate for Long Island.

“And a fella’ like me, who stood by him, never wavered a moment, never was swayed by the rest of the crew, and every one of them were against him, every single one of them. I never went against him. I supported him. I told him that over and over, ‘you have my support’.”

Still, Key apologized to Butler-Turner for not backing the bid to oust Minnis.

“I owe Loretta an apology, because they know him better than me and can see through him, through different eyes from mine, and I was trying to be decent and honest. The (2014) convention put him in, and I didn’t want to go against the convention,” he said.

“The convention voted him in as the leader. It was a fair and square convention, so I stood up for him. But I find that his word doesn’t mean anything, and what he’s doing to the party, he’s destroying the party completely. I think they need to call (former Prime Minister) Hubert Ingraham back and let him take this party over and run with it.”

Key insisted that the manner in which Minnis went about pulling the political rug from under him opened his eyes to the kind of person Minnis really is.

He called the leader “a lost soul” and predicted that the candidates who only recently entered the FNM’s fold will also come to learn who the real Minnis is.

Key, a long-time member of the Progressive Liberal Party, resigned as a PLP senator in 2004, saying the Christie administration lacked focus and direction.

On Saturday, he suggested that he may still run in the constituency, where he said he still has tremendous support.

