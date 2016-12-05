Date:
Blackout
BPL in ‘state of instability’

  • Traffic came to a chaotic stop at the junction of Marathon Road and Robinson Road after an island-wide blackout yesterday. Motorists were forced to maneuver through the intersection with care until power to the traffic lights resumed. Photo: Ahvia J. Campbell

Guardian Staff Reporter
Published: Dec 05, 2016

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said “generation challenges coupled with transmission issues” were the cause of a total power outage on New Providence for much of Sunday.

BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham told The Nassau Guardian she was unclear as to how long the outage would last, but assured that technicians were working to address both issues.

The blackout continued well into last night, with the entire island shrouded in darkness until almost 7 p.m.

As power restoration started, Ingraham said the process would be “very slow as we gradually bring engines back up and bring customers on incrementally”.

“We have to ensure that we move cautiously to avoid a total system failure, especially given our present state of instability.”

Frequent and prolonged power outages have become commonplace, despite promises of relief from the government and BPL’s management.

In a Facebook update around 4 p.m. Sunday, the company apologized to its customers for the system instability issues in the past few days.

This post was shared over 70 times, received over 150 comments and 120 reactions.

Under the company’s posts, several customers voiced anger and frustration.

Margot Virgill said, “We are just plain tired and it is getting worse. Fix the problem.”

Aliane Forbes said, “No one is interested in apologies, especially after the over-estimated bills we just paid. Grown folks, with grown folks stuff to do require power. It's laughable that you guys managed millions of households in the U.S. but are unable to manage a couple of hundred thousand.

“This is as simply unacceptable as that crappy apology. We should have some recourse.

“URCA (Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority) please do your job. Bahamian people deserve better.”

New Providence was also plunged into darkness after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the result of a “major underground cable fault” that caused a complete shutdown of BPL’s generators, transmission and distribution networks on the island.


Quick Links