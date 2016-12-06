Man shot dead after pulling up to home

A man was shot dead on Walton Street off Mermaid Boulevard late Sunday night, police reported.

According to officials, the man had just pulled up to his home when a man armed with a handgun accosted him and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police made their usual appeal for the public’s assistance.

Police also reported another murder in Grand Bahama shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to reports, police found the body of a man in a vehicle on Tangelo Lane.

This is the third in a series of murders in Grand Bahama over the past three weeks.

The Bahamas’ murder count for the year stands at 99 as of the Mermaid Boulevard killing.

Around this time last year, The Bahamas marked 138 murders.



