Former Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest launches historic, revealing book

Surrounded by a small group of family and friends, Sir Orville Turnquest, former governor general, presented the first copy of his book, “What Manner of Man is This?” to the current Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling during a brief ceremony celebrating the book’s worldwide publication at an official launch held at Government House.

Although many books have been written about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Sir Orville’s incisive book is the only one that focuses exclusively on the Duke’s administration while royal governor of The Bahamas from 1940-1945, after he abdicated the throne as King of England in order to marry the twice-divorced Mrs. Wallis Simpson.

While the world reveled in what was portrayed as both one of the greatest love stories of all time and the scandal of the century, the reality for The Bahamas was that the Duke and Duchess of Windsor viewed his assignment as royal governor as severe punishment, banishment to a far-flung island country without any of the trappings of a royal life. Though they gave of themselves personally in times of crisis, they never truly warmed to the people of the island nation, nor did they reciprocate the warmth with which Bahamians showered them.

Diane Gedymin, publisher of Grant’s Town Press, states that, “This incisive book reveals the Duke and Duchess as racially biased, unwilling to disturb the status quo, and who fell far short of making a positive impact during his tenure.”

The book will be available at all major book stores in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco. The hardcover edition will be available at $35 and paperback for $25.20 and the eBook on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, iBooks and other eBook retailers worldwide. The publisher is Grant’s Town Press (www.grantstownpress.com).



