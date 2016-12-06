Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man shot dead after pulling up to home

Published: Dec 06, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A man was shot dead on Walton Street off Mermaid Boulevard late Sunday night, police reported.

According to officials, the man had just pulled up to his home when a man armed with a handgun accosted him and shot him before fleeing on foot.

Police made their usual appeal for the public’s assistance.

Police also reported another murder in Grand Bahama shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to reports, police found the body of a man in a vehicle on Tangelo Lane.

This is the third in a series of murders in Grand Bahama over the past three weeks.

The Bahamas’ murder count for the year stands at 99 as of the Mermaid Boulevard killing.

Around this time last year, The Bahamas marked 138 murders.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links