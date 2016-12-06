Brothers cleared of rape charge

After deliberating for just over an hour, a Supreme Court jury yesterday acquitted three brothers of raping a woman in their home.

According to the prosecution’s case, the alleged victim was walking home around 6 p.m. when Terevis Rolle and Ventoi Bethune, stopped and offered her a ride.

However, Rolle, who was driving, passed the woman’s corner and when she asked where he was going, he allegedly told her that he had to stop at his home in Johnson Road for something.

The woman said that she got out of the car with the intention of walking home; however, Rolle allegedly dragged her into the house and raped her. After he was done, Bethune allegedly violated her before another brother, Artel Bethune, whom she did not know, raped her.

For their part, the men claimed that the woman agreed to have sex with them. They denied the rape charges at their trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

After the incident, the woman said she dressed and started to walk home.

She was offered another ride; this time by a man she did not know, who, after driving around town, took her to a motel.

The woman went home the following day and reported the matter to police.

Murrio Ducille, Jairam Mangra and Moses Bain represented the brothers and Eucal Bonaby appeared for the Crown.



