Date:
Murder, attempted murder trial nolled
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 06, 2016

The attorney general’s office yesterday stopped a murder and attempted murder trial in which the main prosecution witness recanted his witness statement.

Daran Neely, of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens, appeared before Justice Bernard Turner in connection with the January 1, 2014 murder of Jason Clarke, otherwise known as “Slacks”, and the attempted murder of Michael Preval.

Neely and Rashad Laroda, 27 of Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, were accused of making another attempt on Preval’s life on April 17, 2014.

They faced another charge of having a firearm with intent to endanger the life of Edward Butler.

The men were granted bail months after their initial appearance in September 2014 before a magistrate on the charges after the witnesses swore affidavits recanting their police statements.

Neely remains in custody, however, on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Ian Cargill appeared for Neely and Jomo Campbell appeared for Laroda, who was on bail.

Anthony Delaney appeared for the Crown.


