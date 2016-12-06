TUC would support national strike

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson said yesterday he would welcome the organizers of “We March Bahamas’’ initiating a national strike.

Ferguson said it would be a “fundamental course of action” if there is no amicable resolution to the issues presented to Prime Minister Perry Christie.

The National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB), which represents around 40,000 workers, has said it would not participate in a national strike at this time.

The TUC represents approximately 15,000 workers.

Responding to criticisms of the organizers and their proposed action, Ferguson referred critics to the history of movements in The Bahamas.

“If those persons look at their history they should have no problem with a strike, because a strike is why some of them are able to represent these various organizations in this country,” he said.

“It (criticism) does not bother me one way or the other.

“We will do what we have to do in the interest of the Bahamian people and in the interest of the workers in the country.

“...I understand; now they have gotten where they wanted to in some instances, they want to abandon the very thing that caused them to be where they are.

“We in the movement will not let them forget that.

“They can say whatever they want to say, but history speaks for itself.”

The organizers of the Black Friday march in downtown Nassau outlined 40 national issues in a letter to the prime minister last Thursday and said if he does not make a national address in one week there would be continued “civil disobedience”, including another march on January 9, 2017.

Our Carmichael founder and “We March Bahamas” organizer Ranard Henfield said in an email to the media that he would initiate a national strike if the prime minister failed to address the nation on what he has done to resolve the issues.

On Friday, Henfield said he can only initiate discussion on a national a strike, which he acknowledged involves a process.

He also indicated that he would take a backseat in the movement.

Newly elected NCTUB President Bernard Evans told The Tribune he would not participate in any national strike initiated by the organizers, but said he is willing to discuss future protests.

When contacted yesterday, Evans said the umbrella union has not ruled out a national strike altogether, but it is in a transitory mode having just come out of an election.

He said a lot of things need to happen internally before the body can, “blindly support something”.

Evans said the union’s executives plan to meet with the organizers soon to strategize.

Meanwhile, Ferguson said the issues outlined in the December 1 letter to the prime minister are aimed at reaching an amicable arrangement.

Rhetoric and failure to move toward resolution would “take on a life of its own and we will do what we have to do”, according to the union president.

Asked when he foresees a national strike happening, Ferguson said “whether it’s going to be tomorrow morning or whether it’s going to be next Tuesday or whatever, that is obviously a position that trade unions do not normally publicize because the element of surprise is always helpful.”

On the call for the prime minister to make a national address by Thursday, Ferguson said, “I support any move, be it a national address or whatever it may be to resolve the issues that we have listed.

“Those issues; we committed ourselves to ensure that those issues are resolved.

“So, whether we go by a national address, whether we go by whatever means in my humble opinion, the form is not the issue, it is the substance.”



