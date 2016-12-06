Turnquest: FNM will make best decision in Abaco

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest indicated yesterday that he believes South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key’s scathing criticisms of Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis were “reactionary” to a decision that has not been made, though “some opinions have been formed”.

Turnquest was referring to the FNM’s choice of candidate to run for that seat in the next general election.

Noting that the decision ultimately rests with the Executive Council of the FNM, Turnquest said, “We obviously value Edison’s contribution both in his long career in Parliament and certainly we respect the work he has done for Abaco and The Bahamas.

“We obviously will make the best decision that we can based on the information we have for the South Abaco community.”

Turnquest said while he has not spoken to Key, he plans to discuss the matter further with his colleagues.

Key said he will not run again on the FNM’s ticket, accusing Minnis of “destroying” the organization ahead of the general election.

He also claimed that Minnis plotted behind his back with certain operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career, and did not give him the courtesy of knowing “secret” FNM meetings were happening in his constituency.

Turnquest was reluctant to directly address Key’s criticisms of Minnis.

Pressed on the matter, including Key’s suggestion that Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and other FNM MPs were right to oppose Minnis’ leadership, Turnquest said, “It's obvious that Mr. Key is disappointed in that he wanted to run again.

“However, the party has to make the best decision for the people of South Abaco and The Bahamas.

“His comments are taken for what they are, and we move on.

“Again, we have tremendous respect for Edison, both the contribution he has made for the community, the party and the country.

“We obviously are going to do whatever we can to respect and honor his service.

“But no final decision has been made with respect to South Abaco, although some opinions have been formed.”

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian on Saturday, Key said, “I’m disappointed.

“He (Minnis) came up here, met with some of the people that I don’t associate with... very wealthy people; let’s put it that way. And they told him that if he ran me for this constituency, they would not support the party financially, and they have some big, big bucks, believe me.

“So he’s gone down the wrong path, I think, and it will catch up with him.”

Key also apologized to Butler-Turner for not backing the bid to oust Minnis.

He said Minnis offered him a Senate and ministerial position – Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources – but Key said he asked Minnis how he could offer anything when Minnis had yet to win his seat or the government.

Key said he felt Minnis was trying to bribe him, noting that he was subsequently offered an ambassador position in Miami.

“I don’t want to go to Miami,” Key said.

“It’s like he’s already won the government, you know, but he’s doing this thinking he’s going to win the government, like I’m a fish that needs to bite the bait.

“I don’t bite bait. I am straightforward and honest.”

Key publicly supported Minnis when the majority of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus moved to remove him (Minnis) as leader of the opposition.

Those MPs – Butler-Turner, North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant, St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman, Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn – strongly opposed Minnis’ leadership.

They wrote to the Executive Council saying that, despite doing everything to support him, he (Minnis) was a failed and unprepared leader who was damaging the FNM’s brand and the people’s support of the party.

Neilly, Rollins, Grant, Chipman and Lightbourn have either not received a nomination or not sought one.



