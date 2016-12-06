Roberts: PLP would welcome Key with open arms

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday the party would welcome Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key back into its fold with “open arms”.

Key confirmed on Saturday that he will not run again on the Free National Movement’s (FNM) ticket, claiming FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has plotted behind his back with certain operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career.

Key suggested that he may still run in the constituency, where he said he still has tremendous support.

“If I back out, I think the PLP could win up here, because I have a lot of loyal people who trust me because I’ve been honest with them all my political life,” he said.

“... There are other options. That’s all I can tell you on that...”

Roberts told reporters at a press conference at PLP headquarters on Farrington Road, “The PLP is a big tent. Mr. Key cut his political teeth in the Progressive Liberal Party and served for many years as the PLP representative in Abaco.

“The big tent position is still there. If Mr. Key wishes to return, he will be welcomed with opened arms.”

Roberts said the option is not being discussed at this point and Key has not approached the party.

Key resigned as a PLP senator in 2004, saying the Christie administration lacked focus and direction.

At the time, Key claimed that forces within the PLP were trying to politically undermine him.

"I see this situation getting worse each day and I figured maybe this is the time to just give it all [up] if that's what they want," he said.

"I was in my bed and this came to me that maybe I should just relinquish my ties with the PLP for the time being."

Key was a member of the PLP since 1970.

He joined the FNM shortly after his resignation from the PLP.

He told National Review over the weekend that Minnis was destroying the FNM. Key called the FNM leader inexperienced.

Refering to Key as a straight shooter and a no nonsense politician, Roberts said he was personally offended by Minnis’ “dishonorable” behavior because he knows Key personally and has worked with him for many years in public life.

Roberts further scrutinized Minnis’ leadership, calling him disrespectful and a flip-flopper.

“When the sharp knives, fiery darts and arrows took aim at Minnis from within the FNM to remove him as leader, Edison Key stood firmly by Minnis’ side, always standing on a point of principle,” he said.

“Dr. Minnis apparently rewarded Mr. Key’s honor, principled position, political support and unwavering loyalty by backstabbing, disrespecting and undermining Mr. Key to his constituents in his own constituency.

“This is unseemly behavior for a leader and should be roundly condemned by all and sundry, as it can only deepen the divide and cause further harm to the FNM brand.”

Roberts was refering to a failed attempt by FNM MPs Neko Grant, Hubert Chipman, Richard Lightbourn, Theo Neilly, Loretta Butler-Turner, and Dr. Andre Rollins to remove Minnis from his leadership position.

He added, “At the very least, Minnis’ inner circle should trust him and his word.

“If there is mistrust of him among his parliamentary colleagues, then why should Bahamians trust Dr. Minnis?

“He already has a well earned national reputation as a flip-flopper, and his latest actions only serve to entrench this jaundiced and cynical view of him and his leadership.”



