Constituency association responds to Key controversy

The Central and South Abaco branch of the Free National Movement (FNM) has responded to area MP Edison Key’s scathing takedown of FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, claiming it wanted to clear up any misconceptions left in the wake of Key’s recent comments highlighted in The Nassau Guardian.

Key, 78, told The Guardian and its National Review section over the weekend that Minnis is not a man of his word, and is ‘destroying’ the party ahead of the general election.

Key claimed Minnis has plotted behind his back with certain operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career, and did not give him the courtesy of knowing “secret” FNM meetings were happening in his constituency.

“I’m disappointed. He came up here, met with some of the people that I don’t associate with... very wealthy people; let’s put it that way. And they told him that if he ran me for this constituency, they would not support the party financially, and they have some big, big bucks, believe me. So he’s gone down the wrong path, I think and it will catch up with him,” said Key, adding that he has come to understand the “real” Minnis is no one he wishes to associate with.

Victor Patterson, the chairman of the Central and South Abaco branch, sent a statement yesterday claiming the meeting was no secret and it was held to introduce a potential new candidate as Key previously stated he was retiring from frontline politics in 2015.

“Mr. Key (and the national party) told us we would need to find a new candidate and we spent the next several months talking to the voters about the type of candidate they would like,” said Patterson.

“What we heard consistently from the people was that they wished for a candidate who was local and preferably a young person.

“We also determined that there was no enthusiasm for another term for Mr. Key.”

Patterson said, “Some time after Mr. Key had announced his retirement, we started hearing word on the street and even in the press that he might be considering changing his mind.

“We need to say very clearly that he never contacted our branch or asked to set up a meeting to discuss this, as would have been the correct procedure.

“We also need it stated for the record that Mr. Key was sent invitations to every meeting the branch had.

“In some cases, he was even called but he responded that he was not interested in attending.

“As for this ‘secret’ meeting that he references in his interview, we specifically requested that the national chairman, Mr. (Sidney) Collie, personally invite him so that there could be no question and Mr. Collie did so a week in advance.

“Mr. Key’s own sister attended the meeting to speak on his behalf, so it seems a bit curious for him to say he was not told about it.”

Key characterized the meeting as being attended by “white dissidents there that never supported me” and he doesn’t “associate with”.

But Patterson characterized the meeting and the area’s FNM supporters differently.

“Our local FNM branch has a leadership team that represents the diversity of our seat,” he said.

“We are a mix of black and white, men and women, younger and older.

“We have recommended a bright young and enthusiastic candidate who is a committed supporter of the FNM for nomination in the person of Mr. James Albury, because that was what the voters asked for.

“At the meeting in question, we had a very large turnout and a broad cross-section of constituents and the overwhelming view was that Mr. Albury was the right man to carry the party’s banner in 2017.

“We hope this clears up any misperceptions that have been discussed in the press recently.”



