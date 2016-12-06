BPL promises system upgrade

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill said yesterday the company will make investments in its system to strengthen both New Providence power plants in upcoming months to prevent frequent power outages as summer 2017 approaches.

There were two island-wide blackouts over the past few days, which Hill said were as a result of challenges at the company’s Clifton Pier Plant.

Those issues have been fixed, according to Hill.

But she said although current challenges are important, the company is taking the next few months to brace for summer.

“What we’re doing is focusing particularly on what is going to be needed to stabilize the system this coming summer,” said Hill at BPL headquarters.

“It’s not that spring doesn’t count or this winter that we’re in doesn’t count, but we need to use this lower load period when there is not as much strain on the system to take advantage of that time period in order to ready ourselves for the summer.

"So what that means is since we are essentially four to six months from the beginning of feeling that summer time load, that is the timeframe that we are looking at for executing a lot of these major projects.

“Certainly, there will be things that we can do in the very short term to strengthen things but I’ll say the real investments are going to be happening over that four to six month period and certainly the investment dollar level is something that we look at internally here.

“It is something that we engage not only our senior leadership in, but clearly our board in and we will be studying that with a lot of scrutiny to make sure that we prudently invest our dollars.”

Hill did not say how much the investment would be.

However, she said, “The ballpark figure would be 10 percent of the total value of the investment that we have now in our fleet, not a huge figure.”

Hill said the investments will be in equipment and infrastructure.

She said the company will also invest in its employees to better services.

“Clearly we are always going to be making investments in our people, so there will be those kinds of investments as well,” she said.

“There will be investments in people, meaning training [and] bringing on new folks into positions where [we] need to. So it is those kinds of investments, but as far as the bigger dollar, it usually tends to be on the physical side.”

Hill asked customers to continue to “be patient” as the company seeks to invest in the system to improve its services.

In September, 40 megawatts of rented power generation came online at BPL.

For months, BPL officials contended that the company would bring in more rented power to address summer demand and prevent rolling blackouts but the rental generation did not arrive in time.

Though last summer was filled with blackouts, BPL officials hope to prevent massive outages with the new investments.



