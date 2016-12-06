‘Blackouts could be human error’

Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday he has been unofficially advised that recent challenges at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) which led to island-wide power outages in New Providence could have been the result of “human error”.

However, BPL CEO Pamela Hill said she was “not actually familiar” with the prime minister’s explanation.

Last Tuesday, a cable fault at the Clifton Pier plant led to a blackout.

On Sunday, there was another blackout on New Providence, which lasted for hours. BPL blamed “generation challenges coupled with transmission issues”.

Speaking to reporters at the opening ceremony for the ninth International Civil Aviation Organization Air Services Negotiation Conference, the prime minister addressed the matter.

“I am as distressed about this as every Bahamian,” Christie said.

“I spent yesterday between church services and public functions talking to all of the persons I could with respect to the cause of it.

“... I know they’re troubleshooting now to determine [it]. I’ve been advised that this could be human error.

“I have a view on that. I’m asking them to investigate it with the view to determining exactly what is happening.

“I am, too, concerned about a Sunday afternoon when people are home, when international events are taking place at Albany and Fort Montagu where people of world prominence are in The Bahamas and when Bahamians are home watching sports... that this happened for the second time in a week.

“That is too catastrophic, too unusual and is deserving of the highest investigation.

“... It is too amazing to have happened twice in a week.”

Yesterday, Hill held a press conference at BPL headquarters to address the blackouts, among other issues.

Asked if the outages were as a result of “human error” as stated by the prime minister, she said, “I wasn’t actually familiar with that.”

She also seemed unclear as to what the prime minister meant by “an investigation”.

“... As we look at yesterday’s generation and what all we did to make sure that the system will continue to operate and that we wouldn’t have an outage, I feel good about the level of professionalism that our folks used in working to maintain the system,” she said.

“We always do ourselves, I don’t know if I think of it as an investigation, but after every trip of a unit or anything out of the ordinary from what has been programmed for the day, we do our own in-depth study.

“What I imagine is perhaps he is referring to the natural 20/20 hindsight analyses that we take.”

Hill explained the reason behind the power outages last Tuesday and last Sunday.

“At Clifton Pier, we had an issue essentially with one of the power plants and it led us to start to think about how we can prevent a major outage,” Hill said.

“So what we were looking to do when that issue flared up at Clifton was to see how to make sure it wouldn’t cascade into a major outage, so we took some immediate measures to do that but what ended up happening was exactly our worst fear.

“Upon taking those measures, within probably four or five minutes, one of our cables became overloaded, and that in turn led to the outage occurring island-wide.

“So initially when we had the outage at Clifton, with that one plant, mostly everyone was still on.

“There were just a few customers that were off, and we were trying to make sure that not every customer went off, but most unfortunately all our customers did end up going off.

“That outage turned out to be more challenging than it appeared in the outset and it took a while longer than the norm for us to be able to restore power.”

Explaining last Tuesday’s outage, Hill said, “One of the little wires [in a cable] burned and had a fault.

“The fault lead to the system-wide outage. That fault was triggered again at Clifton Pier.”



