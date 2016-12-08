UDP and The People’s Movement merge

Marco City MP Greg Moss announced yesterday the merger of his political organization, the United Democratic Party (UDP), with The People’s Movement (TPM), of which Bahamas Public Service Union President John Pinder is a founding member.

Moss will serve as the interim leader of the unnamed party and Pinder will serve as deputy leader.

“What you will see now is a grouping of people who have come together for the common good,” Moss said at a press conference held outside of Parliament Wednesday morning.

“You will see us rolling out our candidates very shortly.

“We intend to contest every seat in the elections.

“We intend to win the next government of The Bahamas.

“We intend to change this country, to give it back to the people, and to establish it again upon the foundations of God that it was established upon to begin with.”

Moss said the party currently does not have a name due to time constraints of certain protocols needing to be carried out.

He said a party convention will depend on whether there will be a snap election.

He said the party expects to announce further details of the merger next week.

He added that the parties have been discussing the merger for almost six months.

“We have principled people on both sides of the grouping [who] were talking,” Moss said.

“People who feel strongly, not just about our country and our politics, but also about our God, and it took time to work through those processes, and we have come to the point where we understand now, that we are on common ground on all of these issues and we are now going to articulate those issues to the country.”

Moss said among many issues the party intends to address will be to restore the economy of Grand Bahama and give it back to Bahamians.

“We intend to deal with the question of employment,” he said.

“We intend to forthrightly deal with the question of work permits.

“We intend to make sure we put Bahamans first in The Bahamas.

“We are not against any foreign person, we are for Bahamians; and so we ask you to be with us as we go down this journey.

“We expect you to see and hear things that you yourself know need to be seen and heard and we expect you to, by God’s grace, entrust us with the opportunity to serve you in the House of Assembly as the next government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”



