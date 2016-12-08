Miller: Going after Key was a mistake

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller called yesterday’s move by seven members of the Free National Movement’s parliamentary caucus to oust Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader a “very serious crisis of national proportions.”

The MPs wrote to the governor general advising her that they have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asking that he be replaced by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

“It’s sad, hell, I mean it’s shocking,” Miller said.

“That’s why I keep telling people politics change so rapidly; every day brings something new.

“Obviously doc (Minnis), didn’t have the slightest idea of what was going on and what you see. He also should have given my good friend here the respect he deserves, (Central and South Abaco MP) Edison Key.

“You don’t go after a man like Edison Key; he’s a regular ‘potcake’.

“He’s on the ground and people believe and have faith in what he says and to go after him was a mistake of drastic proportions.

“You don’t do that especially with the people who were against doc at the convention, to have a meeting with those sort of people; Mr. Edison Key told me this morning, you just don’t do it.”

Miller was refering to Key’s recent announcement that he will not run again on the Free National Movement’s (FNM) ticket, claiming Minnis plotted behind his back with certain operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career.

Key accused Minnis of betraying him even after he stood with Minnis during previous attempts to oust him as opposition leader.

Key told National Review that since Minnis was elected leader at the FNM’s 2014 convention in a fair process, he felt it would be wrong to write to the governor general and have him removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

He was referring to an earlier threat made by the other MPs to write to the governor general.

But Key said on Saturday, “The real Minnis is a very deceptive person. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He has no experience...”

The letter dated December 7, 2016 was signed by Key, Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

In the foyer of the House, Minnis was asked by reporters whether he thinks the MPs in question would be expelled from the FNM.

He said, “I don’t discuss party business, but this is a matter that the party will deal with.”

Miller said the FNM will have to make a decision either to suspend the MPs or expel them from the party.

“Mrs. Butler-Turner will retaliate in Parliament that she is the duly elected leader of the opposition and they either form a new party, or hook up with either (Branville) McCartney (the Democratic National Alliance leader) or The Gatekeepers or the brother out of Freeport (Marco City MP Greg Moss),” he said.

“This is finished now; they will never [go] back in the FNM, not the way it is now.

“If Mr. Minnis wins tonight and has his way, then they will be suspended, then this is over.

“They will have to find a new home.”



