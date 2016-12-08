Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Backlogged cases discontinued
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 08, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Two backlogged cases that have been pending for over a decade were nolled yesterday in the Supreme Court.

Julio Wilchcombe was accused of the December 2, 2001 armed robbery of the now-closed Super Saver Discount on Rosetta Street.

Wilchcombe, who was on bail, was unable to be located.

And Gary Applise was accused of the rape of a mentally handicapped teenager on November 30, 2002.

Applise also could not be found.

The alleged victim, who was 15 at the time, is now 29.

While addressing the Senate in April, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said the criminal case backlog had been reduced by 322 since 2012.

Maynard-Gibson said the number of criminal matters, which stood at 1,059 at the start of 2012, has been reduced to 737 cases as of March 2016.

However, she did not say how many of those cases had been tried or discontinued by the issuance of a nolle prosequi.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links