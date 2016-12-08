Backlogged cases discontinued

Two backlogged cases that have been pending for over a decade were nolled yesterday in the Supreme Court.

Julio Wilchcombe was accused of the December 2, 2001 armed robbery of the now-closed Super Saver Discount on Rosetta Street.

Wilchcombe, who was on bail, was unable to be located.

And Gary Applise was accused of the rape of a mentally handicapped teenager on November 30, 2002.

Applise also could not be found.

The alleged victim, who was 15 at the time, is now 29.

While addressing the Senate in April, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said the criminal case backlog had been reduced by 322 since 2012.

Maynard-Gibson said the number of criminal matters, which stood at 1,059 at the start of 2012, has been reduced to 737 cases as of March 2016.

However, she did not say how many of those cases had been tried or discontinued by the issuance of a nolle prosequi.



