Wells says FNM will still win election

Leader of Opposition Business in the House of Assembly, Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, said the Free National Movement (FNM) will win the next general election even after seven FNM MPs wrote to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling expressing a vote of no confidence in party Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“The FNM is a brand; it is a movement,” said Wells, a former PLP, who joined the FNM just over a year ago.

“It is strong and resilient. The supporters of the FNM are still out there.

“They voted for people in here and they voted for the leader we currently have.

“This is about democracy and democracy will prevail.

“We just saw this take place less than a month ago in the United States.

“Folks weren’t happy with the democratic results in the United States.

“But democracy is never pretty. It is messy.”

The seven members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus wrote to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

In the letter dated December 7, 2016, which House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major read in Parliament, the MPs advised the governor general that they have withdrawn their confidence in Minnis, and have voted for Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner to become the leader of the Official Opposition.

The signatories of the letter were Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

Wells told The Nassau Guardian the Bahamian people will decide who leads the country.

“The leader of the party has spoken and I will just reiterate what he (Minnis) said,” he said.

“The democratic process will prevail because we live in a democracy.

“That is the be all and end all of it.

“At the end of the day he said the Bahamian people will have their say and their way.

“That’s where it ends and that is where it begins.”

When asked if he feels as if the party has flipped-flopped or appears to be flimsy, Wells said, “You tell me whether or not the persons you see remaining in the FNM are flimsy.

“Imagine the amount of chaos, conflict and contention challenge the leader of the opposition has gone through in the past four years.

“Has he remained the leader? Yes.

“Has the FNM remained? Yes.

“Is the FNM strong? Yes.

“Will the FNM win? Yes.”



