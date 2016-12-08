Key: I did what I had to do

Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key yesterday predicted that the Free National Movement (FNM) will seek to remove him and the other six FNM MPs who wrote to the governor general yesterday, expressing a vote of no confidence in FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis to have him removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

“It does not matter to me,” Key told the media in the foyer of the House of Assembly.

“They can do that. However, they are going to get expelled on election day.”

Key said it was “common sense” to expect that the move to oust Minnis would hurt the organization going into a general election, but he said he did what he had to do.

He said he hopes the Bahamian people will realize that Minnis is not who he presents himself to be.

Over the weekend, Key said he will not run again on the FNM’s ticket, accusing Minnis of “destroying” the organization ahead of the general election.

He also accused Minnis of plotting behind his back, holding “secret meetings” with operatives in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career.

Telling National Review that he owed Long Island MP Butler-Turner an apology, Key asserted that she and other FNM MPs were right to oppose Minnis’ leadership.

Yesterday, Key said, “I have no confidence in the leader.

“I joined the other crew who wanted to do it a long time ago.

“I supported him, but he betrayed me and turned his back on me. So what must I do?”

House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major read the letter from the seven FNM MPs to the governor general in Parliament.

Minnis said Bahamians were witnessing a subversion of a democratic process, referring to the FNM’s July convention.

Key said the move to remove him is also a democratic process.

“We live in a country where democracy rules, and you have a right to change your mind,” he told the media.

“I changed my mind, therefore, I did what I had to do.”

The governor general must sign off on the request to remove Minnis, though this is considered a simple formality.

Minnis would remain leader of the FNM.

Key said he has not spoken to Minnis recently.

“There is no use in me talking to him because he has made up his mind,” he said.

“...But he doesn’t realize there are over 3,000 [eligible] voters in my constituency.

“I have won twice on the PLP’s ticket and twice as an FNM.”

Asked whether he was considering rejoining the PLP, Key said, “I’m not crossing anywhere right now.

“That’s speculation. They (the PLP) wanted me to come over long time.

“All of them would like to see me come across, but right now I’m neutral.”

In the letter to the governor general, the seven FNM MPs said they have chosen Butler-Turner to be the leader of the Official Opposition.



