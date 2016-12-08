Four FNM senators resign

The fallout from the move of the majority of Free National Movement members of Parliament to oust Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition continued last night as all four FNM senators announced their resignations or intention to resign from the Upper Chamber.

Dr. Duane Sands, former MP and former Attorney General Carl Bethel, and attorney Kwasi Thompson all confirmed that they resigned their Senate posts.

Attorney Monique Gomez last night said she had not yet done so, but planned to resign this morning.

All of the senators were appointed by Minnis.

Yesterday morning, House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major informed Parliament that Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn, and St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman have written to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling to indicate they have lost confidence in Minnis’ ability to lead the opposition’s parliamentary caucus.

The group wants Butler-Turner to lead the Official Opposition.

Bethel yesterday submitted his resignation to Butler-Turner.

“Pursuant to today's events I hereby tender my resignation from the Senate with immediate effect,” Bethel wrote.

“A formal confirmatory letter will be delivered to the president of the Senate and yourself tomorrow (Thursday) morning, as I am just out of a trial in the Supreme Court. Best regards, Carl W. Bethel.”

Sands, who joined Butler-Turner in her eventually botched bid to unseat Minnis as FNM leader at its July convention, wrote to the governor general.

“Dear Dame Marguerite, I hereby tender my resignation as opposition senator, effective immediately,” Sands wrote.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in the Upper Chamber. God bless our great country.”

Thompson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday, he resigned “because of the events of today”.

Gomez said she was in court yesterday and did not get an opportunity to write her resignation letter.



