Minnis: I remain captain

Topping off a day filled with high political drama and intrigue, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis invited the seven FNM MPs who moved yesterday to unseat him as leader of the Official Opposition, to resign from the FNM or be disciplined.

“In spite of obstacles being placed in our way, our ship has already left the harbor,” said Minnis as a crowd at FNM headquarters on Mackey Street cheered him on.

“No mutineers will stop this vessel. As we continue to sail toward Government House, in spite of the mutineers, I want to say to all here and the nation that I still remain the captain.”

The emergency meeting was called after the seven FNM MPs wrote the governor general advising that they have lost confidence in Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition and asking that he be replaced by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

The MPs who signed the letter were Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

Minnis said the action they took against him was “an act of God”.

“It is a blessing for the Free National Movement and it is a blessing for The Bahamas that such an act occurred before the Free National Movement became victorious because if this act had occurred while we were the government, the government, namely the Free National Movement, of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, would have been destabilized.”

Minnis thanked God “that such an act occurred”.

The FNM leader also read a prepared statement to supporters.

Pointing out that Butler-Turner will be the new leader of the Official Opposition, Minnis said, “Let me be very clear that she is not and cannot as such be made leader of the Free National Movement.

“It is only the national convention of the FNM or, in emergency circumstances, its Central Council that can elect the leader of the Free National Movement.”

Minnis added: “By this action, the Free National Movement and The Bahamas as a whole were struck with a stunning usurpation of the very essence of the democratic right of a political organization to determine its leadership.

“In my view, the actions of seven FNM members of the House of Assembly, by invoking their privilege under the Constitution of The Bahamas to choose their leader in the House of Assembly, is a direct affront to the democratic conventions and traditions of the Free National Movement.

“It is tradition that the leader of the party, if elected to the House of Assembly, has always been appointed leader of the opposition.

“Their action is a slap in the face of the party, and a slap in the face of democracy.

“In view of today’s events I, as the constitutionally elected leader of the Free National Movement, wish to inform the Bahamian people that I now invite the seven MPs who were elected under the banner of the FNM, and who signed the letter to the governor general, to do the honorable thing and resign from the Free National Movement.

“Failing which, I have today recommended to the national executive of the party, and the executive has unanimously voted in favor thereof, that the disciplinary provisions of Article 53 of the constitution of the Free National Movement be invoked, and that if found to be required, a disciplinary tribunal be appointed and take whatever action it deems appropriate under the constitution of the Free National Movement.”

The party’s constitution provides for disciplinary action for a member who has “acted contrary to the interest of the party, its platform, programs, policies or principles”.

Disciplinary action includes a fine not exceeding $100; suspension for a period not exceeding one year or expulsion from the party.

Minnis insisted last night that the Free National Movement remains strong.

The seven MPs were not present.



