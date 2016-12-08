In an unprecedented move that took Parliament and the nation by surprise, seven members of the Free National Movement’s parliamentary caucus revealed yesterday that they wrote to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

In the letter to the governor general dated December 7, 2016, which House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major read in Parliament, the FNM MPs advised that they withdrew their confidence in Minnis and asked her to appoint Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner as the leader of the Official Opposition.

The signatories of the letter include, Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

As the speaker read the letter, Minnis remained expressionless.

“Your excellency, as we know you are aware, our parliamentary democracy rests on the notion of confidence,” read the letter.

“A prime minister may continue to govern only insofar as he or she continues to enjoy the confidence of the House of Assembly.

“Likewise, an opposition leader may continue to serve in this position only if he or she enjoys the confidence of his or her colleagues in the House.

“That being the case, we respectfully ask you to revoke the appointment of Dr. Hubert A. Minnis as leader of the opposition in accordance with Article 82 (4) of our constitution.

“Furthermore, in revoking his appointment, we request that you consider not only the will of the majority of the parliamentary opposition’s caucus in the House of Assembly, but the wellbeing of our nation.

“We are deeply pained by the growing crisis of confidence that ails our beloved country.

“In addition to good government by the executive, The Bahamas needs an effective and dutiful opposition that will work with Bahamians to develop a clear vision for the future, along with effective solutions to the many problems affecting our country.

“In that spirit, our caucus will, once under new leadership, devote itself entirely to those priorities, doing whatever it can to ensure Bahamians can once again look to the future with confidence, assured of their safety and prosperity.

“Your excellency, it is also our duty to inform you that in the interest of ensuring a seamless transition, our caucus has also voted to undertake its work in Parliament under the leadership of Loretta Butler-Turner.”

After Major ordered that the letter be tabled in Parliament, Minnis rose to his feet and said Bahamians were witnessing the “subversion of democracy”.

Admitting that he was blindsided by the move, Minnis, who will remain leader of the FNM, also said he was saddened that some of his colleagues were prepared to “subvert democracy and take their way” because they “could not get their way in a democratic process”.

“We had gone through a democratic process within our organization,” Minnis said.

“But we had individuals who attempted to subvert that democratic process.

“Here it is again, having conceded a democratic process in July, individuals within my organization are not happy with the results of democracy.

“But the Bahamian people will continue to fight for democracy.

“They will not allow subversion to occur nor will they allow democracy to be played with.

“Mr. Speaker, the FNM will continue on the road of democracy.

“These, as I would call them, rebels...do not believe in democracy and have continued to subvert the process of democracy.”

He continued, “Democracy will always rule in this Bahamas. As I stand here as leader of the opposition until they carry the letter to the governor general, and leader of the Free National Movement, who was democratically elected to such a position, the FNM will democratically move toward a democratic electoral process.”

Over the weekend, Key said he will not run again on the FNM’s ticket, accusing Minnis of “destroying” the organization ahead of the general election and plotting behind his back in Abaco to end his (Key’s) political career.

He also said he owed Butler-Turner an apology and asserted that she and other FNM MPs were right to oppose Minnis’ leadership.

Ahead of the FNM’s July convention, the FNM MPs with the exception of Key, who had expressed support for Minnis at the time, gave Minnis an ultimatum - to have a convention or face being ousted as opposition leader by way of a vote of no confidence.

The convention was set for July and Butler-Turner and her running mate, Senator Dr. Duane Sands, campaigned for the two leadership posts.

However, the pair pulled out of the leadership race on the morning of the vote, claiming the process was corrupted.

Minnis and his advisors offered Butler-Turner key positions in a future FNM administration.

She refused the offers saying she was not for sale, but later accepted the re-nomination for Long Island.

At the time, she urged unity in the party, asked her supporters to back Minnis and sought forgiveness for her “errors”.

Neilly, Rollins, Grant, Chipman and Lightbourn have either been denied nominations or opted out of running for the FNM again.

In the foyer of the House yesterday, Minnis was asked by reporters whether he thinks the MPs in question could be expelled from the FNM.

He said, “I don’t discuss party business, but this is a matter that the party will deal with.”



