Man accused of shooting at police gets bail

A man accused of shooting at police who were responding to a shooting was yesterday granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties

Perdallion Moxey, 23, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs for a bail hearing.

He was denied bail when he made his initial appearance before Magistrate Constance Delancy on November 14 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to endanger life, three counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to put another in fear, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of ammunition stemming from an incident on Tuesday, November 8.

Moxey is accused of having a loaded AK-47 rifle and Smith & Wesson .40 pistol to endanger the lives of Phillano Williams and Shannon McKenzie.

He also allegedly used the guns to put Sergeant 1658 Williams, PC 3592 Dames and PC 3742 Moncur in fear of their lives.

Moxey returns to the magistrate’s court on January 17, 2017 for the start of a preliminary inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for a Supreme Court trial.



