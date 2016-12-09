Keod Smith before court on contempt charge

Attorney Keod Smith was exercising his constitutional right to freedom of speech when he made allegations of bias against Justice Rhonda Bain in an application for recusal, according to his lawyer Elliot Lockhart, QC.

Smith appeared before Bain yesterday after being cited for contempt for allegedly scandalizing the court in affidavits that he swore in support of his application for Bain to step down from a judicial review case filed by the Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay against Peter Nygard regarding the allegedly unregulated development which has taken place at Nygard Cay.

Attorney Derek Ryan, whose firm filed the affidavits, has also been cited for aiding and abetting the scandalizing of the court.

Ryan, who is reportedly out of country attending to a medical issue, was not present at yesterday’s hearing.

Lockhart said that Ryan was not involved in the matter as Smith had initially sworn and filed the affidavits, but was later instructed by the court to have his lawyer, Ryan, file them.

Smith is accused of maliciously imputing to a judge bias based on the alleged political affiliation of the judge and his political affiliation.

Smith, a former PLP MP and vice chairman, has suggested that Bain had made adverse decisions toward him because of her “close ties to the FNM party”.

Addressing the portions of the affidavits that the court found offensive, Lockhart described them as “statements of opinion” that were constitutionally protected. The matter continues March 1 – 3, when it is expected that Smith will call witnesses on his behalf.



