Martin refutes claim Ocean Club workers were underperforming

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union President Nicole Martin yesterday challenged the claim by Minister of Labour Shane Gibson that the 61 people fired from One&Only Ocean Club lost their jobs because of poor customer service.

Martin said the firings were “absolutely wrong” and an attempt to “destabilize the union”.

Speaking at a press conference at the BCPOU Hall on Farrington Road, she said the union intends to file complaints to the Labour Board.

Martin questioned at which point the company realized the employees were falling down in their service, because she said the issue did not arise during a meeting union officials attended on the hotel’s closing.

“We met with them on the 3rd of November,” she said.

“We spoke to them about moving forward.

“What they said to us was, we asked the question because employees were concerned that for the second year the hotel was closing.

“They want to know is our job secured. We had the meeting, we asked the question, and they said there will be no reduction in the number (of workers).

“...They are scheduled to open on the 14th of February so two weeks before the opening they were going to bring all the employees back, have the employees retrained and then have a grand reopening of the resort.

“So when did these employees perform poorly? Certainly before [Hurricane] Matthew, they had every opportunity to reprimand, to take whatever action.

“This is again just a way for these employers finding a way to do what they need to do.

“It is absolutely wrong to say to 61 people, you are terminated because of your performance, when these persons’ performance is what helped the One&Only Ocean Club to remain in the status it is as a luxury resort.

“Most of the complaints that I am aware of have nothing to do with service because...in the hotel industry service complaints are dealt with right away.”

Martin added, “At some point someone has to recognize that these people are putting a tutu on a pig and calling it something else.

“This is nothing more than trying to destabilize the union, trying to get rid of workers, [whose] performance is excellent in my view, but you don’t like the pressure they bring to bear when things [aren’t] right.”

Martin called on the government to support workers if it wants to be supported in the next election.

Speaking to the issue after the workers were terminated on Tuesday, Gibson said they were re-evaluated and were found to be underperforming.

He said, “...They decided to terminate some employees and to replace them with other employees.”

In a press statement, Vice President of Global Communications at Kerzner International Ashley McBain said the resort is “re-organizing its structure and redefining job descriptions”.

McBain said the company will be recruiting Bahamians for these positions and will be initiating a comprehensive training program across the resort for its 14 February re-opening.

The resort was closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew in October.



