Sands: FNM should re-engage other opposition parties

Time will tell if the move to remove Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition will benefit the FNM and the Bahamian people or see the organization “crumble”, according to former Senator Dr. Duane Sands, who said he believes it is time to restart talks with the other opposition parties.

“I am not convinced that we are not at a point where this doesn’t open up some opportunities for rekindling discussions with other opposition forces, changing the dynamic of those conversations with the resultant opposition force being an insurmountable and attractive option for the Bahamian electorate,” said Sands, who resigned from the Upper Chamber hours after the seven FNM MPs revealed that they had written to the governor general, requesting that she remove Minnis, and appointed Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner as leader of the opposition.

Talks of a possible FNM/Democratic National Alliance (DNA) coalition were widespread in August, but fell flat shortly thereafter. Minnis, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest and DNA Leader Branville McCartney insisted that, while they were open to discussions, neither party needed the other to unseat the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the next general election.

Talks had recently taken place again, only to reach an impasse.

On Wednesday night, Minnis invited the seven MPs to resign from the FNM or face the judgment of a disciplinary tribunal.

With the exception of Butler-Turner, none of the other signatories of the letter to the governor general have received a nomination to run for the FNM again.

Explaining his reasons for resigning from the Senate, Sands said as he was appointed by Minnis and the end of Minnis’ tenure as opposition leader is at hand, it was the right thing to do.

The other three FNM senators also resigned or announced intentions to resign on Wednesday night.

Indicating that the FNM has been “shaken to its core”, Sands said the organization can either “crumble or it can rise up again stronger, better”.

But he insisted that the FNM must “sit down, put down the weapons, and demonstrate to the people that the organization has the ability to chart a course, consistent with the needs of the people even if that course requires a change in direction”.

He said his statement was not a hint at anything, though he expects people to draw certain conclusions.

Asked whether he supports Minnis, Sands said, “I support Dr. Minnis as leader of the Free National Movement.”

“Here I am a ratified candidate of the FNM on a ticket led by Hubert Minnis,” he noted.

“That obviously means that I was prepared to go into an election led by Hubert Minnis, as was Loretta Butler-Turner, as I think the fact that none of the seven have resigned from the Free National Movement leads me to think that they support the Free National Movement and the principles for which the organizations stands.

“What has happened yesterday (Wednesday) has clearly shaken the country and the organization to its core and I can only hope it’s for the better.”

Sands said he is resolved in his run for the Elizabeth seat as part of Minnis’ team.

He said he believes his statements will add fuel to the fire and while he does not intend to, opening himself up to the matter is a necessary part of demonstrating to the Bahamian people that the FNM is an open and transparent organization.

He said he remains committed to ridding The Bahamas of the PLP, which he called incompetent and uncaring, “even if the party I support seems as if, on the outside, to be...”

He added that the FNM must do more to meet the needs of the people, highlighting that it has yet to release it national policy platform, though several positions have been formulated and written.

Sands said he has no doubt the seven FNM MPs have deep fundamental love for the FNM and the country and “time will tell whether it was to the benefit of the Free National Movement, the benefit of the Bahamian people or not”.

“I know my position is, whatever I do, I hope that when history is told, that they say Duane Sands was a good egg, he tried to do the right thing,” he said.

Asked about Minnis’ call for the seven FNM MPs to resign, Sands said it is not “earth shattering”, but it changes the ground rules in which people partake in the political process.

“The public looking on may find it to be an awkward, peculiar dance that is inconsistent with what they think our politicians, or elected or appointed officials should be doing, but constitutions were written specifically to protect the organization and the public,” Sands said.

“I think we all just need to look and watch how this thing unfolds and to have the process proceed to the letter of the law, and the most important thing is, this is an opportunity for the Free National Movement to demonstrate to the Bahamian people that we are a party that believes in the rule of law.”



