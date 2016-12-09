Wells believes MPs sought ‘revenge’

Former Cabinet Minister Tennyson Wells said yesterday one of the only reasons that seven Free National Movement (FNM) MPs voted to oust FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition was “revenge”.

Wells called the MPs “selfish” and “inconsiderate” for their December 7, 2016 letter to the governor general advising that they withdrew their confidence in Minnis. The letter also advised her that they wanted Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner to be the new leader of the Official Opposition.

“What are they trying to prove?” asked Wells when contacted for comment.

“It can only be revenge, a lack of respect for the democratic process, a lack of respect for Dr. Minnis or a lack of respect for the FNM council and supporters throughout the country.

“Three months ago they had an opportunity to do that.

“You failed and don’t want to accept the results of democracy.”

At the party’s convention in July, Minnis was re-elected unopposed.

Butler-Turner had campaigned for the leadership post but dropped out of the race hours before voting started, claiming the process was corrupt.

Wells said her apparent “indecisiveness” and “flip-flopping” have caused him to lose confidence in her ability to lead the party, let alone the country.

“For some time I haven’t taken Butler-Turner seriously,” he said.

“Anyone who does should think again.”

Wells said he is disappointed in the seven.

He said they lacked respect for the party, its policies and its leader.

“I’m disappointed that people who want to lead the country are behaving in such a dishonorable and deceptive way,” he said.

“It just shows that they have their own selfish interests at heart and they don’t care about the country.

“If they did, considering that this time is five months before an election is due and the party is in the process of nominating its candidates, they would not have done that.

“It is not a good thing for the FNM at this time.

“But I have no doubt the FNM will win the next election.”

Wells said Minnis is a good leader and would be an even better prime minister.

“I think he (Minnis) is going to be a good prime minister,” he said.

“He has his faults like everybody else. No one is perfect.

“He is not a good spokesperson but he makes reasoned judgments.

“People believed Minnis would have expelled the seven as the crowd was asking for.

“Of course, under the constitution of the party, he couldn’t do that, but the hot headed and unreasonable person would have done what the crowd was asking for.

“But Minnis said there was a constitution and that they had to abide by the process.

“That goes to show you that he is a man who thinks.”

Wells said after speaking to numerous members of the Long Island Association, he believes that Butler-Turner is “done” in the constituency and possibly in politics.

The former Cabinet minister said the chances of her reclaiming her seat are little to none.

“Loretta would come last, even if she was on the FNM ticket,” he said.

He added, “ She would probably get 200 votes out of 1,800.

“She made some tragic errors. I know that many of them are opposed to her. I could tell you that.

“I know that as a fact.”

On Wednesday night at an emergency meeting at the party’s Mackey Street headquarters, Minnis invited the seven FNM MPs to resign from the FNM or be disciplined. They were not in attendance.

The MPs who signed the letter were Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

Minnis said the action they took against him was “an act of God”.

“It is a blessing for the Free National Movement and it is a blessing for The Bahamas that such an act occurred before the Free National Movement became victorious, because if this act had occurred while we were the government, the government, namely the Free National Movement, of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, would have been destabilized.”

Minnis thanked God “that such an act occurred”.



