Bethel: FNM hurt, but will recover

Former Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Carl Bethel said yesterday that while the Free National Movement (FNM) has been “damaged and hurt”, it will ultimately prevail, branding the move to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition as a "pyrrhic victory" for the seven FNM MPs who wrote to the governor general on Wednesday.

On Guardian Radio 96.9 FM’s “The Revolution” with host Juan McCartney, Bethel, who resigned from the Senate on Wednesday night following the shock move, urged the FNM MPs to focus, sharpen their presentations in the House of Assembly, and stand as one, regardless of how many remain under the FNM’s banner.

“History shows, the party always prevails at the end,” Bethel insisted.

“Let’s look at this. We have six months maximum before the next general election.

“Does it really matter who’s going to be announcing one shadow Cabinet to harass ministers in Parliament when Parliament is not going to be meeting like that?

“There may be two items of critical importance before now and when the general election is going to be called; one will be the mid-year budget and the other will be the CRS (common reporting standard with regard to automatic exchange of tax information), which is fundamental to the possibility of survival of our financial services sector, and a couple other associated minor laws.

“You have a pyrrhic victory because within five, maximum six, months, an election has to be called.

“So, my advice to my party, to those who remain under its banner in the House, is to focus and sharpen your presentations as members of Parliament, [and] if it is only two or three, stand as one.

“If it’s the full team, stand as one.

“But, sharpen and focus your presentations, which has been a muted, but persistent criticism throughout this parliamentary term; the weakness of all their presentations, and I am not pointing fingers at any particular person.”

He also encouraged FNMs, particularly the party’s ratified candidates to continue to work tirelessly on the ground in an effort to unseat the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), as even “supporters of that party and members of that party are looking for a way out”.

Bethel stressed that the level of suffering in the country is too great for the Christie administration to be allowed to continue steering the course for the country.

Butler-Turner, who will be the new leader of the Official Opposition based on the vote of the seven, said the move to remove Minnis was because the party has “failed” as an effective parliamentary opposition and the “country needs change”.

But Bethel said, “I am not sure that a judgment that the party leader, in your view, can’t do this or that is, acceptable grounds.

“... You can’t form that view about someone and use that as a basis, because anyone who has ever been defeated in a contest for leadership would no doubt have the same view.

“But, if you are in a party, you compromise and accept certain results, and you act in accordance with them.

“Now, the extent to which that has not happened is to be determined.”

Explaining his reasons for resigning from the Senate, the former attorney general said it was the right thing to do as the incoming leader of the opposition “whether in hostile takeover or otherwise” should be given a “free hand” to determine their team.

He expressed disappointment that the FNM has reached this point and said the organization will have to absorb the damage and press on.

Following an emergency meeting of the executive council of the FNM on Wednesday night, Minnis invited the seven FNM MPs to resign or face disciplinary action in accordance with the FNM’s constitution.

Bethel said he understands the executive arm of the party is in the process of delivering those letters, following which, the FNM MPs in question will be allowed seven days to respond in writing.

As of yesterday morning, Butler-Turner said she had not received notice from the executive.



