Mortimer says DNA not interested in FNM’s issues

  • From left, St. Anne's MP Hubert Chipman, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key, Fort Charlotte MP Andre Rollins, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn, Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly hold a press conference on Wednesday following the morning session of the House of Assembly, to give a statement about the letter to remove Dr. Hubert Minnis as the leader of the Official Opposition. Photo: Torrell Glinton

JAYME C. PINDER
Guardian Staff Reporter
Published: Dec 09, 2016

Deputy Leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Chris Mortimer said yesterday he does not foresee his party welcoming the seven Free National Movement (FNM) MPs who were asked to resign from their party after they wrote to the governor general expressing a vote of no confidence in FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Mortimer said the DNA does not seek to involve itself with the FNM’s “serious” issues.

“We’re not going to insert ourselves into obviously a serious issue that has developed between various [people] in the FNM,” said Mortimer when contacted for comment.

“Our position has always been on focusing on the matters that are dramatically impacting the Bahamian people in terms of value- added tax (VAT), holding the current government’s feet to the fire about the myriad of promises that they made and their [failure] to keep them and to provide solutions to a lot of the issues that are vexing.”

On Wednesday, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins sent the letter to the governor general.

It requested Butler-Turner be named leader of the Official Opposition.

In an emergency meeting that night, Minnis “invited” the MPs to "resign or be disciplined”. One form of discipline, according to the party’s constitution, is expulsion.

Mortimer said the blowout means nothing for him or the DNA.

“That is the FNM’s problem,” he said.

“That is something the FNM has to deal with.

“For myself, it means nothing, and I think for the DNA it means nothing.

“It doesn’t change anything for us.

“We have to continue working the street and making sure people understand what the DNA is going to do to change the lives of Bahamian people, because that event in itself will not guarantee the DNA victory.

“People have to feel the DNA, [and believe that] its leadership and candidates are people who can bring the hope that they think that they need.”

The seven have come under heavy criticism in some circles for their actions.

Some have even called them “deceptive” and “disrespectful” toward the party and its leader.

Mortimer disagrees.

He said the MPs did “nothing wrong”.

“They are well within their constitutional rights,” he said.

“They exercised the right that is in The Constitution of The Bahamas, and so therefore, there is nothing wrong with what they’ve done.

“If you take a look at the history of the FNM, that’s how the FNM came into being.

“There is nothing new what happened yesterday (Wednesday) other than you having seven persons who are uncomfortable with the direction their leader has set for them, so they decided that they don’t want to be a part of it.

“I don’t believe it’s deceptive; it’s their right and they exercised it.

“Any right given to us by the constitution is something that can be utilized by anybody.”

 

 


